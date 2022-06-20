Work ongoing to prevent school shootings

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Texas school capturing reopened discussions on school security throughout the nation, together with right here in Florida.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri has headed up the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission centered on enhancing school security statewide for the previous 4 years.

Sheriff Gualtieri stated Florida faculties are a lot safer now than they have been again in 2018 when a gunman killed 17 individuals on Valentine’s Day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“Parents should know that a lot of work has been done and a lot of work will continue to be done but overall, the schools in Florida are safe,” Gualtieri stated.

Since 2018, tens of millions of dollars have been spent on ensuring faculties now have a single level of entry, that each campus has an armed particular person, and campuses are hardened towards assaults. Florida faculties host month-to-month mass capturing drills and have cell panic methods.

Yet, Sheriff Gualtieri stated it’s an evolving dialogue and faculties want to be always pondering of the way to improve security on campuses.

“We are better today than we were in 2018 and the 4,000 schools in the state of Florida are safe. Are they as safe as we want them to be? No. We need to keep striving for them to be safer,” he defined.

The greatest factor Gualtieri stated wants to be enhanced is risk assessments. He would love to see a statewide database the place all of the reported threats might be funneled to one location. He additionally needs Florida faculties to create higher reunification plans which might spell out how dad and mom and college students can be related within the aftermath of an emergency.

In Florida, discussions additionally proceed about enhancing emergency communication to cease a possible shooter quicker.

“In the case of Parkland, 34 people were shot or killed in 3 minutes and 51 seconds. That’s too much. It’s too many,” Gualtieri elaborated.

Governor Ron DeSantis is anticipated to signal a invoice that will require regulation enforcement to participate in school energetic shooter drills and guarantee each school security officer will get disaster intervention coaching. It would additionally require enhanced psychological well being coaching for school personnel.

The invoice would additionally prolong the size of the school security fee that Gualtieri heads up, permitting the fee to proceed assembly till not less than 2026.

Gualtieri stated one of many hardest elements of stopping mass shootings is accepting that they’ll by no means be 100% prevented.

“The question isn’t if this will happen again, but when and where. Frankly, we will never be at 100%. The day we think we are at 100% we missed the mark because we need to keep striving for improvement. There’s still work to be done and we look forward to continuing to contribute to making the schools and kids in this state safer,” he defined.