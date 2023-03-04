Worker Killed When Truck-Mounted Crane Overturns in Texas – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

An individual is useless after a truck-mounted crane collapsed Friday afternoon on the building website for a Prosper ISD basic faculty in Celina.

NBC 5 has realized the coincidence used to be on the website of Dan Christie Elementary School, off Crutchfield Road, which is predicted to open in August.

From Texas Sky Ranger, it seems that the crane’s growth got here down on best of the basic faculty and the truck used to be pulled over onto its facet.

Pogue Construction Company, of McKinney, showed the employee’s demise and mentioned the coincidence concerned a subcontractor’s crane. In a observation, they shared condolences with the employee’s family members.

“We wish to express our condolences and offer our prayers to his friends, family and colleagues,” the corporate mentioned. “Safety is our company’s paramount concern, and we have a team on-site to assist in the investigation.”

Celina Mayor Sean Terry mentioned someone else suffered minor accidents in the cave in.

The explanation for the cave in is beneath investigation and it is too quickly to inform if the elements used to be an element.

Firefighters from Celina, Prosper and Frisco all answered to the emergency.