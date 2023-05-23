Workers punched during wig store robbery | Houston, Texas crime

Police in Houston are in the hunt for the general public’s lend a hand to spot six suspects attached to a robbery at a good looks store in north Houston. The incident came about at round 5:30 pm on Monday, April 17, when 3 males and 3 girls walked into the store positioned at the North Freeway, simply south of the Greenspoint house. According to studies, one of the vital store’s staff spotted a girl hiding a wig in her handbag. When the worker attempted to prevent her and take the wig again, one of the vital males within the staff punched her within the face and driven her. Another worker who attempted to intrude used to be additionally punched within the face. While all of this used to be going on, the opposite people within the staff stole a number of different wigs ahead of leaving the store with out paying for them.

If somebody has any information concerning the incident, they’re requested to touch HPD or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Information that ends up in the suspects’ arrest or conviction could also be eligible for a praise of as much as $5,000.

The assault used to be stuck on digicam and will also be considered on KHOU 11’s website.

