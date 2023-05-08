World News | Texas Shooting: Consulate General of India in Houston Offers Condolences to Family of Deceased Indian

Aishwarya Thatikonda shot at Texas mall (Source: Aishwarya Thatikonda’s Linkedin profile)

The Consulate General of India in Houston in the United States expressed condolences to the circle of relatives of Indian-origin engineer Aishwarya Thatikonda, who died in the Texas shootout. The tragic incident happened on May 6 on the Allen Premium Outlets mall in the northern suburbs of Dallas. According to stories, a gunman opened hearth on the consumers, with Thatikonda being one of the 9 sufferers killed in the incident. Her pal, who was once accompanying her, was once additionally injured and is in solid situation on the health center.

Thatikonda was once a mission supervisor with a personal corporate in Dallas and had moved to the United States from India. As in line with the circle of relatives consultant’s remark, her frame is being introduced again to India. The Consulate General of India in Houston has mentioned that their officials are at the floor offering all imaginable help and that they’re intently tracking the location. They have additionally been in contact with each the circle of relatives of the deceased and the native government.

The assailant, recognized as Mauricio Garcia, was once later shot lifeless through a police officer. The Allen Premium Outlets, the place the taking pictures came about, expressed their horror and presented condolences to the households of the sufferers. Brian E Harvey, the executive of police in Allen, Texas, mentioned that the gunman acted on my own, and the police officer on any other project heard the gunfire and rushed against it, killing the shooter.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Thatikonda were operating in Dallas for over two years. She lived and labored in McKinney, Texas, whilst her circle of relatives was once in India.

Social media customers posted a video appearing the shooter dressed in all-black, maintaining a protracted rifle, and what gave the impression to be a number of rounds of ammo and a tactical vest. Hundreds of consumers had been observed leaving the realm at the video taken whilst many of them had their arms raised. The aerial photos confirmed no less than 3 our bodies coated in sheets outdoor the mall, as reported through the New York Times.

Texas has the second-largest Indian-American inhabitants in the United States as of 2020, with 0.9 p.c of the inhabitants being Indian Americans in 2010. Additionally, about part of the Indian scholars pursuing upper training in the United States are in six states, together with New York, California, Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Arizona, as in line with the knowledge shared through Open Doors.

