World War II Army Air Corps sergeant honored with Legion of Honor Medal by French goverment – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A South Florida military veteran, Raymond Surrette, used to be just lately honored with France’s Legion of Honor medal, which is the easiest award given by the French executive. Surrette, who served as a sergeant for the Army Air Corps all over World War II, fought in France and participated within the nation’s liberation. The medal used to be introduced to him on his 103rd birthday in a distinct rite held on the Military Museum and Memorial in Southwest Miami-Dade. Col. Philippe Derathe, who spoke all over the rite, thanked the American other folks for his or her improve all over each World War I and II.

The award serves as an affidavit to the truth that the American other folks got here in combination to lend a hand and save France. Surrette used to be some of the Americans who had been deployed to France all over the warfare. The presentation of the medal on the rite used to be a very good birthday provide for Surrette, who welcomed the popularity with pleasure.

