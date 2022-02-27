Worldwide protests after Russia invades Ukraine

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Moscow on February 24, 2022.

Demonstrators detained in Moscow Dmitry Serebryakov / AP

Police officers detain demonstrators during a protest of hundreds in the center of Moscow, Russia, Thursday, February 24, 2022. Similar protests took place in other Russian cities, and activists were also arrested.

Anti-war protest in Pushkin Square Vitaliy Belousov via AP

Police officers detain a participant of a single picket of an anti-war protest against Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, on Pushkin Square in Moscow, Russia.

Protesters demand to “stop war now” in Sri Lanka ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainians hold placards during a demonstration in support of Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on February 25, 2022.

Ukrainian flag takes over streets of Milan Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rally to demonstrate against the Russian military invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in Milan, Italy.

Rally at Russian Consulate in Istanbul Burak Kara/ Getty Images

Ukranians gather in protest outside the Russian Consulate on February 25, 2022, in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said this week that his country, which is a NATO member, did not “recognize any step against Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Protesters in Rome hold signs criticizing Vladimir Putin Gloria Imbrogno/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“STOP WAR” signs during the News Demonstration by the Ukrainian community of Rome against the war by Russia against Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in Rome, Italy.

March for Ukraine in New York Amir Hamja/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Demonstrators protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine near the United Nations in New York, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Ukrainian Americans in Washington, D.C. Yasin ÃƒztÃƒÂ¼rk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainians gather in front of the White House in Washington, D.C. to stage a protest against Russia’s attack in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

People in Tokyo plea for “no war” CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Activists hold placards as they gather near the Russian embassy to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Tokyo on February 25, 2022.

Protesters in Madrid speak out against Putin Manu Fernandez / AP

A protestor holds a banner depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a demonstration in front of the Russian Embassy in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, February 24, 2022, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Burning Russian passport in Tel Aviv Gideon Markowicz / AP

A demonstrator burns her Russian passport during a pro-Ukraine protest outside the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, February 24, 2022, after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Singing Ukraine’s national anthem in Portugal Ana Brigida / AP

Demonstrators sing the Ukrainian national anthem during a protest outside the Russian embassy in Lisbon, Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Children protest for Ukraine in Chile Esteban Felix / AP

Andres Monizaga, 12, salutes during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outside the Russian embassy in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, February 24, 2022. Monizaga, whose grandparents live in Ukraine, said he spent last summer with them playing chess and that he’s worried about them.

Germans push for Ukraine’s freedom Markus Schreiber / AP

People protest against Russia and Russian President Putin after Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine, in front of the chancellery in Berlin on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Hundreds detained at St. Petersburg protests Dmitri Lovetsky / AP

Police officers detain demonstrators in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Protests at Russian Embassy in London Alberto Pezzali / AP

Demonstrators hold placards and flags as they attend a protest outside the Russian Embassy in London, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, as Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia after Russia’s leader authorized military force.

Emotional protests in Rome Alessandra Tarantino / AP

A woman cries as Ukrainians who live in Rome stage a protest near the Russian Embassy in Rome, Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Protests in Australia SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

A protester holds a placard saying “I’m ashamed to be Russian” during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Sydney on February 25, 2022.

Protests in Lebanon Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian woman holds a banner and confronts a police officer during a protest in front of the Russian Embassy against Russia’s full-scale military intervention in Ukraine, on February 24, 2022, in Beirut, Lebanon.

Detained protestor fights for “No War!” Dmitri Lovetsky / AP

A detained demonstrator shows a sign “No War!” from a police bus in St. Petersburg, Russia, on February 24, 2022.

Greek Communist Party marches in Athens Yorgos Karahalis / AP

Supporters of the Greek Communist party march during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Athens, on February 25, 2022.

New Delhi lights tribute for Ukraine Manish Swarup / AP

A Ukrainian embassy official in New Delhi, India, lights a candle on February 26, 2022, amid flowers placed at the gate of the embassy in the memory of those who lost their lives during Russian invasion.

South Korea rallies for Ukraine Ahn Young-joon / AP

Protesters march during a rally against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, on February 27, 2022.

Russian police continue protestor arrests Dmitri Lovetsky / AP

Police detain a demonstrator during an action against Russia’s attack on Ukraine in St. Petersburg, Russia on February 27, 2022. Protests against the Russian invasion of Ukraine resumed on Sunday, with people taking to the streets of Moscow and St. Petersburg and other Russian towns for the third straight day despite mass arrests.

Prague protests for peace MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images

People demonstrate for peace in Ukraine on February 27, 2022, on the Wenceslas Square in Prague.

Spanish silhouettes Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Silhouettes of people are seen through a Ukrainian flag during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 27, 2022. Ukrainians living in Madrid and Spanish supporters — more than 12.000 according to police officials — have marched through the city demanding the end of the war in Ukraine and protesting against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Anti-war rally in Berlin SeanGallup / Getty Images

Tens of thousands of people gather in Germany’s Tiergarten park to protest against the ongoing war in Ukraine on February 27, 2022, in Berlin.

Berlin pushes to “Stop Putin” HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / Getty Images

People gather at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on February 27, 2022, to protest against the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Protests in London Leon Neal / Getty Images

A protester cries during a demonstration in support of Ukraine in Trafalgar Square on February 27, 2022, in London.

Berlin protests at Soviet War memorial HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / Getty Images

People gather in front of T-34 tank at a Soviet War Memorial to protest against the ongoing war in Ukraine on February 27, 2022, in Berlin.

London demonstrators have emotional response to invasion Alberto Pezzali / AP

A demonstrator holds a placard saying “Pray for Ukraine” as she attends a protest outside Downing Street in London on February 25, 2022.

California stands with Ukraine Richard Vogel / AP

People protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at a demonstration in Los Angeles, on February 26, 2022. Ukrainians in the United States are praying for friends and family, donating money and supplies, and attending demonstrations.

Memorial for Ukraine STEFANI REYNOLDS

Flowers surround candles on the steps of the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, D.C., on February 26, 2022.

Rome candle lighting Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Protesters hold candles at the Capitol Hill during a torchlight procession against Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, in Rome, Italy, on February 25, 2022.