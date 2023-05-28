Would Gabby Petito be alive today if warning signs of domestic violence had been acted on earlier?

This story was first aired on Sept. 17, 2022 and updated on May 27, 2023. Gabby Petito’s summer of 2021 road trip started as an adventure story but turned into a nationwide search for a missing woman that ended with the discovery of her remains in Grand Teton National Park. Mary Fulginiti, a former prosecutor and consultant, believes that Gabby’s story is about recognizing warning signs of domestic violence, which can be hard to read.

To most observers, Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie seemed like a compatible couple. At 22 years old, Gabby was a New York girl from Long Island with a thirst for adventure. Her friend, Rose Davis, described her as the “coolest chic you ever met,” and she was excited to document her journey on social media.

However, there were darker aspects of their relationship that were not apparent to the public. Rose believed that Brian exhibited toxic traits that occasionally surfaced in their engagement. During a confrontation caught on camera on August 12, 2021, near the Arches National Park in Utah, Brian and Gabby were separated by police officers after they were pulled over for erratic driving. Gabby was visibly shaken and explained that she had OCD and had been cleaning and straightening up the back of the van before. She was apologizing to Brian, who had told her that she needed to calm down. Brian told the officers that Gabby had attacked him and scratched his face and arm while trying to get back into the van.

A 911 call had been made earlier that same day, reporting an alarming confrontation between the couple that had led to Gabby being slapped. However, by the time the police arrived, the couple had left. This incident has since become a cautionary tale for recognizing warning signs of domestic violence.



