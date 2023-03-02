Would time change for Red River Rivalry between Texas, Oklahoma be an upgrade?

If you’re now not precisely keen on Fletcher’s Corny Dogs at 8 a.m. on a State Fair Saturday, smartly Chris Del Conte is your nook.

During a contemporary University of Texas “town hall” question-and-answer consultation, the Longhorns’ athletic director was once queried about the yearly Red River Rivalry. After once more strongly endorsing the sport on the Cotton Bowl as he had performed on the 2022 Big 12 spring conferences, he introduced an fascinating recommendation with the transfer of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 to the SEC come 2024.

“One of the things I did talk to the Southeastern Conference about [is] I’d love to move that game to 2:30 [p.m.],” Del Conte mentioned. “ABC, 2:30. Wouldn’t that be awesome?”

Yeah, almost definitely. And for numerous other people it could be an growth over the 11 a.m. kickoff that has been the default TV get started time since 2018 and in 11 of the previous 12 regular-season conferences.

Del Conte’s recommendation additionally proved to be well-liked north of the Red River.

During an interview on Norman’s KREF-AM (94.7), Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione seconded the perception of a noon kickoff.

“If I’ve heard it once, I’ve heard it thousands and thousands of times how much our fans love the Red River game at 2:30,” Castiglione mentioned to OU play-by-play voice Toby Rowland. “That’s what they got used to for decades … that’s what everybody loved. Obviously gives them a chance to make more of a weekend out of it. We think that would be a great time slot.”

Just don’t get your hopes set on a extra civil get started time with out early morning site visitors jams round Fair Park.

In a follow-up telephone interview, Del Conte said that his remark was once extra aspirational than it was once a concrete blueprint for the way forward for Texas and Oklahoma. But this being the Red River Rivalry on the State Fair and with the added the media highlight generated by way of the SEC, it did tackle a lifetime of its personal.

“The cart got way ahead of the horse here. Someone just asked me a question. There’s a long ways to go between now and then,” Del Conte mentioned. “My preference is 2:30. I never said mandated to be a permanent 2:30. I’d like to see a 2:30.”

Of route, the overall resolution come 2024 will be made by way of ESPN, which is able to be beginning a mammoth TV handle the SEC.

Any night sport, one thing from time to time floated as a change of tempo, seems to be a non-starter.

“Now the one thing that we have said forever is we won’t move that game to prime time … that’s just not going to happen,” Castiglione mentioned. “There’s too much going on around the state fair to play that game at night.”

Added Del Conte: “I think an evening game is out of the question, but a 2:30 for me is perfect.”

And the sport will be on the Cotton Bowl with one of the vital distinctive backdrops in school soccer, now not at AT&T Stadium or reverting again to a home-and-home association.

Castiglione and Del Conte had been lovely adamant at Big 12 conferences about now not messing with custom. For a quite new convert to the sport, Del Conte talks with the fervor of a long-time believer.

“We’re going to keep the game in the Cotton Bowl,” Del Conte mentioned. “It’s important to us. I love that environment.”

The present contract between the 2 colleges and town of Dallas runs thru 2025. So a ways, the conversations were reasonably initial, Del Conte mentioned.

Although there’s all the time the potential for talks going to sideways, Del Conte, Castiglione and their fan bases love the entire traditions that make Texas-OU in Dallas particular.

“We haven’t sat down and start to hammer anything out. I love me the State Fair. It’s iconic but we haven’t had any negotiations,” Del Conte mentioned, noting that there’s nonetheless quite a lot of time.

“We got a couple years. Those [talks] haven’t begun in earnest. I assume the conversations will heat up within the next year.”

When they do get started, Del Conte plans to be ready. He famous that with the passage of Proposition A by way of Dallas citizens in November, there’ll be thousands and thousands for upgrades of the Cotton Bowl and different Fair Park venues.

On his to-do record this month: getting a wish-list of upgrades for the Cotton Bowl.

