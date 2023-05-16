Wrangler tells you what to do if you come across a big alligator in Houston-area

SUGARLAND, Texas – KPRC 2 interviewed Timothy Deramus on Tuesday. Deramus stuck an alligator named “Gary,” in Sugar Land during the last weekend. He additionally shared some tips about what to do if one encounters an alligator.

Deramus has been an alligator wrangler in the state of Texas for nearly a decade. He works in Harris County and has captured many huge reptiles.

“Well, I catch about 325 (in) a year. I’ve caught over 2,900 alligators now in the last 9 and a half years,” Deramus stated.

His spouse helped him seize Gary.

Residents have been involved that the animal could be euthanized, however he’s quickly going to be taken to the Gator Country Adventure Park and Sanctuary close to Beaumont.

Deramus has some useful tips about what to do if you ever come across an alligator.

If you see a small alligator about 3 toes lengthy or much less:

It is highest to go away them on my own. They are most probably both shifting to a other house or looking for meals.

If you see a huge alligator:

Contact the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. They’ll supply you with a telephone quantity for a contractor or wrangler to lend a hand you in doing away with the alligator.

Do no longer feed, throw issues at, or taunt the animal.

Stay no less than 35 toes clear of the alligator.

Related Stories:

Following KPRC 2 tale, ‘Gary’ the alligator relocated from Sugar Land group pond