Wreck in Bosque County results in four deaths, including Central Texas students

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – A wreck in Bosque County Saturday night claimed the lives of four people, including at least two with ties to the Midway Independent School District, KWTX has confirmed.
A family member told KWTX one of the students killed in the wreck was enrolled at the Connally Independent School District.
The deadly crash happened near FM 56 and 2114.
Midway ISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas identified one the students killed in the wreck as Midway High School Senior Mackenzie Bewley, who died in the wreck accident along with Midway graduate Evan Lovejoy.
“Two other passengers died as well, but we are not releasing names at this time without family permission,” said Kazanas.
“We ask that as we process this information together, we are respectful of the families’ privacy in any comments that are shared. Each of these young adults will be missed greatly. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends in this very difficult time,” the superintendent further said.
Kazanas told his community “news like this impacts people in different ways, so please look out for one another and ask for help if you need it for yourself or a friend.”
The principal said counselors and members of a support team will be available at Midway High School on Monday.
This is a developing story. This article will be updated as we learn more about the wreck and the people who lost their lives.
