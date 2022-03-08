WrestleMania 38: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin set to appear on Kevin Owens’ ‘KO Show’ in Texas

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is headed to WrestleMania 38. Austin and WWE confirmed on Tuesday that, after much speculation, the legendary WWE champion will come face-to-face with Kevin Owens at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on the weekend of April 2.

Kevin Owens, who has adopted Austin’s iconic finishing move The Stunner, challenged “the Texas Rattlesnake” to meet him in the ring at this year’s WrestleMania. Austin accepted Owens’ request and will appear on a recurring segment titled “The KO Show” at this year’s big show.

“19 years ago I wrestled my last match in a WWE ring,” Austin said in a WWE promo video. “After three Rock Bottoms, 1-2-3, I lost the match and for 19 years I’ve had to live with that defeat, knowing my time was up. Kevin Owens, I want to thank you. I want to thank you for waking something up deep inside me that I’ve kept buried for 19 years.”

WrestleMania 38 will be split into two parts: night one on Saturday, April 2 and night two on Sunday, April 3. Austin’s appearance is scheduled to take place on April 2 alongside a SmackDown Women’s championship match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, and a Raw Women’s title fight pitting Becky Lynch vs. Biance Belair.