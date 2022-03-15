Wrestling legend Scott Hall dies at 63: Two-time WWE Hall of Famer taken off life support after heart attacks

Skilled wrestling legend Scott Corridor, a two-time WWE Corridor of Famer and a founding member of the nWo faction, died Monday. He was 63.

Corridor had been positioned on life assist after struggling sequence of coronary heart assaults and creating a blood clot following a deliberate hip surgical procedure. Early Monday morning, Corridor’s longtime good friend and tag workforce associate Kevin Nash posted on Instagram that Corridor could be faraway from life assist at Wellstar Kennstone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, as soon as Corridor’s household might be in place.

WWE confirmed Monday evening in the beginning of its Uncooked tv program that Corridor has died.

One of the crucial charismatic and fascinating wrestlers of the 1990s and early 2000s, Corridor wrestled for a number of promotions from the mid-1980s with brief stints in WWF and WCW together with a profitable run in AWA earlier than catching on extra completely in WCW as The Diamond Studd.

Nonetheless, he first rose to prominence in 1992 when he signed with WWF and debuted as Razor Ramon, a personality that “oozed machismo” and was influenced by Scarface.

As Razor, also called “The Unhealthy Man”, Corridor turned one among WWF’s high stars with 4 intercontinental championship reigns throughout his tenure with the corporate. He additionally starred alongside Shawn Michaels in probably the most influential matches in wrestling historical past, a legendary ladder match to find out the true intercontinental champion at WrestleMania X.

Whereas Corridor and Nash, often called Diesel in WWF, had labored collectively beforehand in WCW, it was throughout their early 90s WWF stint that they turned shut buddies. The pair had been famously a part of a backstage group of wrestlers often called “The Kliq,” a gaggle that was not utilized in WWF storylines but additionally included Shawn Michaels, Paul Levesque (Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Triple H) and Shawn Waltman (1-2-Three Child, Syxx, X-Pac).

Corridor and Nash jumped to WCW in mid-1996, showing as invading forces referred to as The Outsiders seeking to take over the promotion. That set in movement WCW’s eventual 83-week domination of WWF within the Monday evening scores battle. Corridor and Nash would quickly be joined by Hulk Hogan to type the New World Order (nWo), one of many best stables in skilled wrestling historical past.

Along with their formation of the industry-changing nWo, Corridor and Nash received the WCW tag titles seven instances. Corridor additionally had one tag workforce title reign alongside The Big (Paul Wight, The Huge Present), in addition to two runs as WCW United States champion and one as WCW tv champion.

Throughout his wrestling peak, Corridor additionally battled drug and alcohol habit, which had been points he would proceed to combat for a lot of his life. After late-career stints with WWF (now WWE), and TNA, Corridor retired from energetic competitors in 2010 when he was launched from his TNA contract amid authorized troubles stemming from an alcohol-related incident in a bar in Florida.

Corridor made a push to get his life again on monitor by rehabilitating bodily and mentally with good friend and former WCW wrestler Diamond Dallas Web page. Corridor moved into Web page’s dwelling the place he strengthened his sobriety and repaired his physique. Web page additionally helped Corridor elevate cash for a wanted hip substitute in 2013.

Corridor was inducted into the WWE Corridor of Fame one yr later as Razor Ramon. He was inducted once more 2020 alongside Nash, Hogan and Waltman as a part of the nWo.

“I’m going to lose the one particular person on this planet I’ve spent extra of my life with than anybody else. My coronary heart is damaged and I’m so very f—ing unhappy,” Nash wrote of Corridor on Instagram. “I really like Scott with all my coronary heart however now I’ve to organize my life with out him within the current. I’ve been blessed to have a good friend that took me at face worth and I him. Once we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who favored or hated us. We had one another and with the graceful Barry Bloom we modified wrestling each in content material and pay for these……alot that disliked us. We had been the “Outsiders ” however we had one another.

“Scott all the time felt he wasn’t worthy of the afterlife. Effectively God please have some gold plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched together with his tackle life. He wasn’t excellent however as he all the time mentioned, ‘The final excellent particular person to stroll the planet they nailed to a cross’. As we put together for all times with out him simply keep in mind there goes a terrific man you ain’t going to see one other one like him once more. See Ya down the street Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any greater than I do you.”