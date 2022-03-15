Wrestling legend, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63

Scott Corridor, some of the influential males within the historical past {of professional} wrestling, died Monday, according to WWE. He was 63.

Corridor, a two-time WWE Corridor of Fame inductee, broke his hip final month, PW Torch reported, and had extreme well being issues throughout surgical procedure to restore it over the weekend.

Kevin Nash, Corridor’s longtime finest good friend and former tag-team accomplice, wrote Sunday on Instagram that Corridor was on life assist, which he was later faraway from on Monday, according to close friend Sean Waltman.

“He is gone,” Waltman wrote Monday evening on Twitter.

Corridor, nicknamed “The Dangerous Man,” made his largest mark in wrestling as a founding member of the group that will go on to be referred to as the New World Order (nWo). He left the then-WWF in 1996, the place he was referred to as “Razor Ramon,” to signal as a free agent with WCW. It was a serious contract that ignited a collection of profitable free-agent signings going backwards and forwards between WWF and WCW, throughout one of many hottest intervals ever in professional wrestling.

The storyline that was portrayed as soon as Corridor arrived within the firm was that he was an invader, maybe engaged on behalf of the WWF, trying to take over WCW.

Nash, referred to as “Diesel” in WWF, would signal with WCW, too, and be part of Corridor to turn out to be The Outsiders. In July 1996, Hulk Hogan, a longtime healthful “good man” and massively in style identify, joined Corridor and Nash to type the villainous nWo, launching one of many nice teams and storylines within the historical past of professional wrestling.

“Scott was one of many biggest performers I ever noticed,” former WCW wrestler and head of inventive Kevin Sullivan mentioned on his podcast in 2020.

The 6-foot-7 Corridor, a Maryland native who moved round typically as a baby on account of his father’s service within the army, received his pro-wrestling begin in Championship Wrestling of Florida in 1984. He bounced round throughout the AWA, New Japan Professional-Wrestling, WWC in Puerto Rico and WCW within the late 1980s and early 1990s, earlier than hooking on with WWF in 1992. It was there that he starred as Razor Ramon, a Miami-Cuban character based mostly on Scarface.

Scott Corridor would group with Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan to type the unique New World Order (nWo), a gaggle whose impression on popular culture nonetheless resonates at present. WWE

In WWF, Corridor carried out in a historic ladder match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania X and gained the WWF Intercontinental title 4 occasions.

In WCW, Corridor gained the tag group titles seven occasions (six with Nash as The Outsiders), the USA Heavyweight championship twice and World Tv title as soon as. The nWo was a revolutionary idea, as a result of it broke down the fourth wall in professional wrestling like by no means earlier than. The WWF ended up suing WCW, claiming WCW was utilizing its mental property — that Corridor and Nash had been enjoying the identical characters they did in WWF and had been pretending to nonetheless be working for WWF.

Booned by the excitement created by the nWo, WCW beat WWF within the head-to-head cable tv rankings for 83 weeks straight, one thing that will have been exceptional only a 12 months earlier.

Corridor and Nash had been forged as heels, or unhealthy guys, however followers embraced them anyway, due to their magnetic charisma that popped off the display. The toothpick-chewing Corridor had an iconic look with lengthy, darkish, slicked-back hair and a single curl on his brow. He had memorable catchphrases like “hey, yo” and “survey says.” His ending transfer, a slam whereas Corridor is holding up his opponent by each arms outstretched, was referred to as the “Razor’s Edge.”

“There was no person cooler than Scott Corridor,” former WCW and present AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone instructed ESPN final summer season. “Kevin Nash was cool, too, however freakin’ Scott Corridor was forward of his time.”

The pop-culture impression of Corridor and the nWo remains to be felt at present. NBA star Kevin Durant wore an nWo jacket final 12 months earlier than a Brooklyn Nets recreation. Comic Aziz Ansari and mannequin Kendall Jenner had been noticed carrying nWo shirts in recent times. In 2018, Drake was pictured carrying a Razor Ramon shirt. Rapper Westside Gunn and his brother Conway the Machine go by the deal with “Corridor n Nash” as a duo.

“I did not wanna be Jordan I needed to be SCOTT,” Westside Gunn tweeted Monday.

After WCW went out of enterprise and was purchased by the WWF in 2001, Corridor returned to the now-WWE with Nash and Hogan to re-form the nWo. In 2002, he was launched by WWE on account of substance-abuse points, which he struggled with for a few years. Corridor had reportedly gotten clear in recent times.

Corridor had a number of runs in Complete Nonstop Motion (TNA) through the 2000s. In 2014, he was inducted into the WWE Corridor of Fame as his particular person character from WWF, Razor Ramon. A second induction adopted in 2020. Corridor went in as a part of the nWo with Nash, Hogan and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman.

“We had been the ‘Outsiders’ however we had one another,” Nash wrote on Instagram. “Scott all the time felt he wasn’t worthy of the afterlife. Nicely God please have some gold-plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched together with his tackle life. He wasn’t good however as he all the time mentioned ‘The final good particular person to stroll the planet they nailed to a cross.'”

Corridor capped his 2014 Corridor of Fame speech with a line that has been shared throughout social media up to now few days.

“Exhausting work pays off,” Corridor mentioned. “Goals come true. Dangerous occasions do not final. However unhealthy guys do.”