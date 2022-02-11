Wright State vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 11 predictions from model

The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers and the Wright State Raiders are set to square off in a Horizon League matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Wisconsin-Milwaukee is 7-18 overall and 4-7 at home, while Wright State is 15-10 overall and 6-5 on the road. The Raiders have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against the Panthers.
The Raiders are favored by 8.5-points in the latest Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Wright State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 146.5. Before entering any Wright State vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
- Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Wright State spread: Wisconsin-Milwaukee +8.5
- Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Wright State over-under: 146.5 points
What you need to know about Wisconsin-Milwaukee
The Panthers took a serious blow against the Northern Kentucky Norse on Wednesday, falling 75-39. Wisconsin-Milwaukee has now lost each of its last six games. The Panthers are led by guard DeAndre Gholston, who’s averaging 14.9 points per game this season. Gholston has scored double-digit points in eight of his last 10 outings.
The Panthers are 0-6 against the spread in their last six meetings against an opponent from the Horizon conference. Wisconsin-Milwaukee is also just 2-13 in its last 15 games played in February.
What you need to know about Wright State
Meanwhile, the Raiders didn’t have too much trouble with the Green Bay Phoenix on the road on Wednesday as they won 79-62. Wright State was led by Tanner Holden, who finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Forward Grant Basile also had a strong showing, recording 19 points, six rebounds and three assists.
The Raiders have now won 13 of their last 16 games, and they’re 5-2 in their last seven games on the road. However, Wright State is 0-5 against the spread in their last five meetings against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
