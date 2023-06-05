Wrong way vehicle crash with semi tanker trailer on Interstate 75

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) spoke back to a crash on Interstate 75 involving a wrong-way vehicle colliding with a semi-tanker trailer. The incident befell on Sunday in Sarasota County.

Reports point out that Angel Eduardo Martinez, a 21-year-old from Spring Hill, was once riding south within the northbound inside of lane of Interstate 75, close to mile marker 208, north of Bee Ridge Road. The semi-truck was once touring north within the northbound heart trip lane of Interstate 75, at mile marker 208, north of Bee Ridge Road.

Martinez’s vehicle collided with the right-side rear of the trailer portion of the semi-truck within the entrance correct space. Fortunately, Martinez sustained best minor accidents.

Upon investigation, FHP decided that Martinez was once riding beneath the affect and due to this fact arrested him. He was once then transported to the Sarasota County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and extra main points in regards to the incident are awaited.