Wrongfully convicted Texas man spends 13 years in prison

TEXAS, USA — He was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

In 1997, Christopher Scott was picking up his friend in an upper-class Dallas neighborhood after a home invasion robbery ended in murder. Unknown to him at the time, Scott would take the fall for a murder he didn’t commit.

Investigators said he matched the suspect’s description.

“The description that came on police scanner was ‘two African American men. One tall, one short, dark complexion with a low haircut’,” said Scott. “We’re like ‘Dude, you just described half the NFL, professional basketball league… Every African American man walking down the street you just described.”

His fate was sealed before he knew what went wrong.

“‘You’re going to jail for capital murder, stand up and put your hand behind your back’,” Scott remembered. “I really thought the criminal justice system was gonna get it right. I thought ‘Well, maybe I’m in jail 24 hours, 48 hours until everything gets investigated.'”

It would be 13 years before he walked free.

A Houston-based law firm study revealed more than 350 people have been exonerated in Texas since 1989 — the most in the country. That comes out to 2,066 years lost.

Political science professor Frank Baumgartner says the capital murder conviction process can be severely biased.

“The death penalty suggest that sometimes it’s reserved for those who have the worst lawyers, the worst bargaining strategies, or something other than the worst crime,” Baumgartner said.

Scott’s capital murder trial only lasted two hours and jury deliberation took 20 minutes.