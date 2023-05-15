WTAMU Police reports alleged harassment incidents in Canyon, Amarillo in April, May

The West Texas A&M University Police Department just lately disclosed a number of alleged harassment incidents that met the necessities of the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Police and Campus Crime Statistics Act. As according to a news unencumber from the dept, on Monday, the college was once made conscious about a couple of alleged harassment incidents which befell each off and on campus. The incidents met the necessities of the Clery Act and have been associated with home violence and stalking. Possible incidents have been reported to have taken position between April and May in an Amarillo location and a Canyon based totally condo advanced.





The Clery Act is a federal legislation that calls for upper instructional establishments to expose information about crime going down on and round their campuses. This act targets at retaining scholars and their households conscious about crime on campus, and the measures being taken to verify scholar protection.