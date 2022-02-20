WTN Back Home To Face No. 10 USC

2 Oklahoma
10 USC
Sunday, Feb. 20 / 12 p.m. CT / Norman
NORMAN – The No. 2 Oklahoma women’s tennis team is back at the Headington Family Tennis Center for a top-10 showdown against No. 10 USC on Sunday at noon.
MATCH DAY BASICS
The Sooners will face the Trojans at the Headington Family Tennis Center, admission is free of charge. Due to the elimination of concessions, fans are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks. The first 100 fans will receive a free OU pink tennis ball and headband.
Live stats for the USC match can be found here and will be streamed via Playsight.
LAST TIME OUT
The Sooners had a historic run at their first ITA National Indoor Championship and found themselves in the championship match against defending title holders No. 2 UNC. After a hard-fought battle, OU fell 4-2, taking their first loss of the season.
Oklahoma came out strong in doubles, as No. 11 duo Ivana and Carmen Corley defeated the No. 1 pair in the nation Fiona Crawley and Elizabeth Scotty, 6-3, at the top court. To clinch the doubles point, No. 42 Layne Sleeth and Alexandra Pisareva grabbed their highest-ranked doubles win, 6-2, against No. 21 Cameron Morra and Carson Tanguilig at the No. 2 spot.
In singles, No. 35 Carmen Corley was the first to fall, 2-6, 1-6, against No. 27 Elizabeth Scotty at the No. 2 spot. The Tarheels continued their run as No. 19 Fiona Crawley defeated No. 88 Chanta, 6-4, 6-4, on court four.
Senior and 57th ranked Ivana Corley took court three against No. 7 Reilly Tran, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, to tie the boards.
UNC came back with two back-to-back wins to clinch the match. Alexandra Pisareva fell to No. 14 Carson Tanguilig, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, on court five, while No. 103 Emma Staker was taken down by No. 74 Anika Yarlagadda on court six, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, to clinch the title for the Tarheels.
TRACKING THE TROJANS
USC started out their season 5-0 before heading to the ITA National Indoors. They picked up their first loss against No. 1 Texas and left Madison, Wis. with an overall 7-1 record.
The Trojans currently have three ranked singles players: No. 1 Eryn Cayetano, No. 18 Salma Ewing and No. 52 Snow Han. For doubles, two ranked duos represent USC: No. 5 Salma Ewing/Snow Han and No. 40 Eryn Cayetano/Grace Piper.
UP NEXT
The Sooners are back on the road in Orlando, Fla. for their match-up against No. 19 UCF on Friday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. CT.
For updates, follow @OU_WTennis on Twitter or like Oklahoma Women’s Tennis on Facebook.