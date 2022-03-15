WWE legend Scott Hall, known as ‘Razor Ramon,’ dies at 63

Scott Corridor, a wrestling legend and two-time WWE Corridor of Fame inductee, died Monday on the age of 63, based on the WWE. TMZ reported earlier Monday that Corridor had been positioned on life help after problems from a surgical procedure on his hip, inflicting him to undergo three coronary heart assaults over the weekend.Corridor’s shut buddy and fellow wrestler Kevin Nash introduced that Corridor was on life help on Instagram, including that Corridor can be taken off of it as soon as his household had an opportunity to say goodbye.Corridor began his wrestling profession in 1984 with Nationwide Wrestling Alliance, shortly making a reputation for himself. He moved on to the American Wrestling Affiliation in 1985, after which to the World Wrestling Championship in 1989. He bought his first shot with the World Wrestling Federation (the identify previous to being generally known as the WWE) in 1987, and he proceed to play a task within the firm on and off till 2021.Corridor was greatest recognized for co-founding the group New World Order, stylized as nWo, with Nash and Hulk Hogan.

WWE is saddened to study that two-time WWE Corridor of Famer Scott Corridor has handed away. WWE extends its condolences to Corridor’s household, pals and followers. pic.twitter.com/jgqL3WizOS — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

