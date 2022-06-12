WWE NXT star injured during live event in Largo, FL

There is a few unlucky news popping out from tonight’s NXT live event in Largo, Florida.

According to followers on the present, Tony D’Angelo seems to have suffered a shoulder harm. The nature and severity of the harm will not be confirmed by WWE however the footage under present him holding onto his left shoulder whereas the referees examine on him.

The harm is unlucky however whether it is certainly the shoulder, there’s an opportunity that he may nonetheless seem on TV in speaking segments whereas his Wiseguys wrestle. D’Angelo has been one of many acts closely featured for the reason that NXT 2.0 relaunch. D’Angelo lately introduced his Wiseguys steady, which incorporates Channing Lorenzo and Troy Donovan.

WWE NXT simply went again on the highway on Friday. This weekend’s reveals are the primary non-televised live occasions for the reason that begin of the pandemic in 2020.