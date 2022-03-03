WWE to host tryouts at The Star in Frisco ahead of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium

WrestleMania week just added another event in North Texas.

WWE announced Thursday morning that it will host talent tryout sessions — exclusively for current and recently graduated college athletes — over a three-day period at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco starting March 30. Most know “The Star” as the home base for Dallas Cowboys headquarters.

WWE will host more than 50 male and female participants with collegiate athletic backgrounds across football, basketball, track and field, wrestling, volleyball, gymnastics, cheer and dance. Several NFL draft-eligible athletes are also scheduled to participate in the invite-only event.

In addition to testing in-ring ability, current college athletes will participate in other assessments the could potentially land them in WWE’s “Next In Line” program.

WWE launched its own NIL program in December to establish a path from collegiate athletics to the world of sports entertainment. A pair of North Texans — Oklahoma State wrestler AJ Ferrari from Allen and Duke women’s basketball player Lexi Gordon from Fort Worth — were named in WWE’s inaugural “Next in Line” class.

The week of activities led by WWE — which includes multiple community events and live shows — all lead to “the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history” at AT&T Stadium, which will take place from April 2-3. Tickets are currently on sale via SeatGeek.com.

+++

1-on-1 with WWE’s Charlotte Flair: When it comes to Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, ‘I’m the main event’ Other Sports By Joey Hayden

Find more Sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.

Find more Arts & Entertainment coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.

To view subscription options for The News and SportsDay, click here.