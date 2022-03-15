WWII bomber jacket returned to family after more than 60 years







A World Conflict II bomber jacket, misplaced at a bar within the Pacific Northwest, was lastly reunited with the veteran’s household in Bella Vista, Arkansas, after greater than 60 years.Teri Sargent mentioned her household did not even know the jacket existed.”I did inherit his footlocker, which is a time capsule of every thing about him. There’s uniforms in there, there’s footage, there’s medals, there’s canine tags, there’s every thing else, however no jacket,” Teri mentioned.Sargent’s father, Miles F. Blum, served in WWII and the Korean Battle. He died in a automobile accident in 1963 when Teri was solely 14 years outdated. One evening, within the 1950s, Miles misplaced his jacket in Tacoma, Washington.”We hate to suppose that his uncle was a thief, however his uncle discovered the jacket in a bar in Tacoma. That was one other factor I knew, was that my dad would have been in a bar in Tacoma. I do know him,” Teri mentioned.Pat Nesbitt’s uncle discovered Miles’s jacket, and Pat wore the jacket for greater than 60 years.”This man was a superhero and had a jacket {that a} superhero would put on,” Pat mentioned.Pat acquired polio when he was 5, and Miles’s jacket helped him by way of his bodily remedy and his childhood.”If he might do 40 missions with that jacket on, I might sled down the cliff. We would go tobogganing and sledding, and go to the largest hills we might, particularly if it was frozen over and go as quick as we might. Miles flew with me,” he mentioned.This 12 months, Pat determined it was time to discover a new house for Miles’s jacket.Pat’s pal was capable of observe Teri down on ancestry.com.”He mentioned he had a pal that was seeking to discover this relative, to which I mentioned, ‘This man needs cash for one thing,'” Teri mentioned.Finally, Miles’s jacket left the Pacific Northwest, made it again to Arkansas, and again to his household.”All I might suppose to say was, ‘Welcome house daddy.’ Which is foolish for a grown lady to say, however that is what I felt. I might really feel him there. I put my hand within the pocket, and I might really feel him there,” Teri mentioned.It was Miles’s jacket for a number of years and Pat’s jacket for many years.”He leaned on Miles. Miles was there for him. He wasn’t there for me, however he was there for Pat. That makes me know that Dad had one other job proper then, and that was to care for Pat,” Teri mentioned.However now, it is Teri’s jacket.”I can solely think about if that jacket might inform tales, what it might inform,” Teri mentioned. “I can reconnect with him now in a manner that I by no means thought I might. I am studying a lot a couple of man I revered as a dad, and now, I am studying in regards to the man I respect as the person that he was.”Watch the video above for the total story.

