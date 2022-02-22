WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday, lifetime of achievements
THAT’S ANOTHER. , STEWART: TODAY’S NORMA’S BIRTHDAY. AND IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CELEBRATION WESH 2’S MICHELLE , MEREDITH GOT A FEW TIPS ON THE SECRET OF LIFE. MICHELLE IT’S NOT EVERY DAY A : PERSON TURNS 100 YEARS OLD BUT , FRIDAY WAS THE DAY FOR NORMA GARRISON. FRIENDS CELEBRATED THE ONLY WAY THEY CAN THESE DAYS. [CAR HORNS HONKING] WITH A PARADE IN FRONT OF HER NURSING HOME, COMPLETE WITH A LOUDSPEAKER SO THEY COULD SING FROM AFAR. >> ♪ HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU ♪ MICHELLE: AND IF TURNING 100 IS NOT ACHIEVEMENT ENOUGH NORMA’S , HAS A LIFETIME OF ACHIEVEMENTS. BORN IN TENNESSEE, A STRIKING BEAUTY, ENLISTING IN THE NAVY DURING WORLD WAR II WORKED AS , THE SECRETARY TO THE SECOND IN COMMAND AT THE BASE, MARRIED HIM, AND TOGETHER TRAVELED THE WORLD. THE SECRET TO NORMA’S LONGEVITY? SHE SAYS GOOD HEALTH. >> MOSTLY HEALTH, MOSTLY JUST WATCHING MY HEALTH. MICHELLE: STAYING CURIOUS, SHE LEARNED HOW TO SURF IN HER 60’S AND SHARE THE LOVE — HER LOVE. >> SHE JUST ALWAYS SEEMED TO TAKE AN INTEREST IN THE INDIVIDUAL. MICHELLE: BETWEEN YOU AND ME, NORMA’S FRIENDS ALSO TOLD ME, SHE THOUGHT THE SECRET TO LONGEVITY WAS A GLASS OF WINE EVERY EVENING, AND AN OCCASIONAL RED BULL WITH VODKA. >> SHE JUST ENJOYS LIFE, AND THERE ARE SO MANY DIFFERENT THINGS SHE IS INTERESTED IN AND WANTS TO EXPERIENCE. MICHELLE: IN HER 90’S, NORMA SURVIVED CANCER AND MORE RECENTLY, SURVIVED COVID-19. NORMA HAS TAKEN ON EVERY CHALLEGE A CENTURY OF LIVING CAN BRING WITH STYLE AND WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM HER FRIENDS. >> HAPPY BIRTHDAY. MICHELLE: IN ORANGE COUNTY, MICHELLE MEREDITH, WESH 2 NEWS. STEWART: WE ASKED NORMA WHAT HER FAVORITE MEMORY WAS, AND SHE SAID IT WAS HER STAY IN ITALY. NORMA TOLD US, IN ALL OF ITALY HER HUSBAND WAS THE MOST , HANDSOME MAN T
A WWII veteran living in Orange County is celebrating her 100th birthday. Friends celebrated Norma Garrison with a parade in front of her nursing home, even bringing a loudspeaker to sing to her from afar. Norma’s life is full of achievements. Norma, who was born in Tennessee, enlisted in the Navy during World War II, where she worked as the secretary to the second-in-command at her base. Norma ended up marrying him and then traveling the world with him. Among her experiences, Norma learned to surf when she was in her sixties.She says her secret to longevity is just watching her health. Norma’s friends also say her secret was a glass of wine every evening and an occasional Red Bull with vodka.In her 90s, Norma survived cancer and more recently she survived COVID-19. Norma has taken on every challenge a century of living can bring with style and friends.Happy birthday, Norma!
