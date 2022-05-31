Wynn/Win Proposition: Should Dallas Cowboys Trade For New England Patriots Star Offensive Lineman?

The Dallas Cowboys addressed their growing old offensive line in final month’s NFL Draft, deciding on Tulsa’s Tyler Smith with their first decide.
However is he sufficient? And can he assist now?
The offseason departures of La’el Collins (to the Bengals) and Connor Williams (Dolphins) left Dallas with holes to fill. Tyron Smith and Zack Martin stay and – when wholesome – are nonetheless among the many greatest at their positions within the league.
However after these two it is a mish-mash of expertise, potential and query marks. If the season began at the moment, Collins’ proper sort out place can be crammed by Terence Steele. He is began 27 video games over the past two seasons, with combined outcomes. Some video games he is succesful. At occasions he is dominant. Others, he is an overmatched participant susceptible to penalties.
Tyler Smith, who will possible start his profession at guard, will assist at sort out sometime when Tyron grasp ’em up. However can the Cowboys be higher? Now?
New England may very well be the reply.
Isaiah Wynn, 26, skipped the Patriots’ first week of voluntary offseason exercises. The previous first-round decide is angling for a brand new contract, regardless of being set to earn $10.four million in 2022 after the Patriots picked up the fifth-year possibility on his rookie contract.
That transfer by the staff appears to point its dedication to him, however is the sensation mutual?
There are options – potential trade partners – if the Pats decide to trade Wynn.
New England signed veteran tackle Trent Brown throughout the 2021 offseason and will probably transfer him to quarterback Mac Jones‘ blindside. In that situation, this 12 months’s seventh-round draft decide Andrew Stueber, Justin Herron or Yodny Cajuste would take over at proper sort out.
A commerce must include an buying staff agreeing to signal Wynn to a contract extension – reducing the useless cap hit New England takes if it trades him. If that is certainly the case, there can be a ton of curiosity in Wynn’s companies.
He’s, in any case, a left sort out who began a career-high 15 video games final season. Regardless of some struggles (28 quarterback pressures and 6 sacks allowed), Wynn oozes potential and upside.
The Cowboys are among the many three almost definitely commerce locations:
Seattle Seahawks
Normal supervisor John Schneider took numerous warmth for failing to commit draft capital to assist shield departed Russell Wilson over the previous a number of seasons. After buying and selling him to Denver this offseason, the staff used one of many first-round picks it acquired for the quarterback on left sort out Charles Cross.
With extra ammunition, might Seattle use a second-round decide to commerce for Wynn and set up strong book-end tackles to guard quarterback Drew Lock?
Las Vegas Raiders
New head coach Josh McDaniels and common supervisor Dave Ziegler had been, after all, members of the Patriots’ group once they chosen Wynn No. 23 total within the 2018 NFL Draft. In order that they know his expertise and potential.
Vegas has additionally already handled Invoice Belichick this offseason, buying and selling for backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.
As for a possible match, the Raiders really make a ton of sense. They signed quarterback Derek Carr to an enormous contract extension. There’s additionally a necessity right here with a below-average Brandon Parker set to start out at proper sort out. Regardless of Wynn’s struggles final season, he’d are available as an improve whereas understanding the Raiders’ offensive system.
Dallas Cowboys
The times of them boasting the NFL’s greatest offensive line are gone, only a reminiscence.
Positive they’ve a future Corridor-of-Fame left sort out in Tyron Smith. However there’s not a lot behind him on the depth chart. Regardless of Dallas’ questionable cap scenario, making a transfer for Wynn can be vital improve in defending quarterback Dak Prescott.
The Cowboys are nonetheless of their “Tremendous Bowl window”, and buying Wynn would improve these possibilities instantly.