Xavier vs. St. John’s: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing

St. John’s @ Xavier

Current Records: St. John’s 13-11; Xavier 17-7

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the St. John’s Red Storm will be on the road. St. John’s and the #25 Xavier Musketeers will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cintas Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Musketeers winning the first 69-61 at home and St. John’s taking the second 93-84.

It was close but no cigar for St. John’s as they fell 63-60 to the Connecticut Huskies on Sunday. Guard Stef Smith had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Xavier didn’t have too much breathing room in their contest with UConn this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 74-68 win. Xavier’s forward Jack Nunge did his thing and had 22 points along with nine boards.

Xavier’s victory lifted them to 17-7 while St. John’s’ defeat dropped them down to 13-11. If the Musketeers want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Red Storm’s guard Montez Mathis, who had 14 points, and guard Dylan Addae-Wusu, who had 12 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds. We’ll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center — Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center — Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Xavier have won 12 out of their last 13 games against St. John’s.