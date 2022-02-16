Xavier vs. St. John’s: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing
St. John’s @ Xavier
Current Records: St. John’s 13-11; Xavier 17-7
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the St. John’s Red Storm will be on the road. St. John’s and the #25 Xavier Musketeers will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cintas Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Musketeers winning the first 69-61 at home and St. John’s taking the second 93-84.
It was close but no cigar for St. John’s as they fell 63-60 to the Connecticut Huskies on Sunday. Guard Stef Smith had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Xavier didn’t have too much breathing room in their contest with UConn this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 74-68 win. Xavier’s forward Jack Nunge did his thing and had 22 points along with nine boards.
Xavier’s victory lifted them to 17-7 while St. John’s’ defeat dropped them down to 13-11. If the Musketeers want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Red Storm’s guard Montez Mathis, who had 14 points, and guard Dylan Addae-Wusu, who had 12 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds. We’ll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cintas Center — Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Xavier have won 12 out of their last 13 games against St. John’s.
- Feb 16, 2021 – St. John’s 93 vs. Xavier 84
- Jan 06, 2021 – Xavier 69 vs. St. John’s 61
- Feb 17, 2020 – Xavier 77 vs. St. John’s 74
- Jan 05, 2020 – Xavier 75 vs. St. John’s 67
- Mar 09, 2019 – Xavier 81 vs. St. John’s 68
- Feb 28, 2019 – Xavier 84 vs. St. John’s 73
- Mar 08, 2018 – Xavier 88 vs. St. John’s 60
- Jan 30, 2018 – Xavier 73 vs. St. John’s 68
- Jan 17, 2018 – Xavier 88 vs. St. John’s 82
- Jan 29, 2017 – Xavier 82 vs. St. John’s 77
- Jan 07, 2017 – Xavier 97 vs. St. John’s 82
- Feb 03, 2016 – Xavier 90 vs. St. John’s 83
- Jan 06, 2016 – Xavier 74 vs. St. John’s 66
