XFL 2023 scores, schedule: Dates, times and results for the entire regular season and playoffs

The XFL is back. Three years after the 2020 version was forced to shut down after five games due to COVID-19, the league has returned with a 10-week regular season and two weeks of playoffs in 2023.

It all started on Saturday, Feb. 18, and you can check out the entire 2023 schedule below, including playoffs, with two semifinals to be held on April 29 and 30 and the championship game on May 13.

We’ll keep you updated with results from each game as the season rolls along. You can check out all of our XFL coverage here, including everything to know about the rebooted league — which originated in 2001 — along with the XFL names to know, power rankings, picks, standings and more.

Week 1

Arlington Renegades 22, Vegas Vipers 20 Houston Roughnecks 33, Orlando Guardians 12 St. Louis BattleHawks 18, San Antonio Brahmas 15 D.C. Defenders 22, Seattle Sea Dragons 18

Week 2

St. Louis BattleHawks 20, Seattle Sea Dragons 18 D.C. Defenders 18, Vegas Vipers 6 San Antonio Brahmas 30, Orlando Guardians 12 Houston Roughnecks 23, Arlington Renegades 14

Week 3

Seattle Sea Dragons 30, Vegas Vipers 26 D.C. Defenders 34, St. Louis BattleHawks 28 Arlington Renegades 10, Orlando Guardians 9 Houston Roughnecks 22, San Antonio Brahmas 13

Week 4

Houston Roughnecks 44, Orlando Guardians 16 Seattle Sea Dragons 15, San Antonio Brahmas 6 St. Louis BattleHawks 24, Arlington Renegades 11 D.C. Defenders 32, Vegas Vipers 18

Week 5

Seattle Sea Dragons 21, Houston Roughnecks 14 D.C. Defenders 28, St. Louis BattleHawks 20 Vegas Vipers 35, Orlando Guardians 32 Arlington Renegades 12, San Antonio Brahmas 10

Week 6

Seattle Sea Dragons 26, Orlando Guardians 19 St. Louis BattleHawks 29, Vegas Vipers 6 San Antonio Brahmas 15, Arlington Renegades 9 D.C. Defenders 37, Houston Roughnecks 26

Week 7

Seattle Sea Dragons 24, Arlington Renegades 15 Vegas Vipers 26, San Antonio Brahmas 12 Orlando Guardians 37, D.C. Defenders 36 St. Louis BattleHawks 24, Houston Roughnecks 15

Week 8

St. Louis BattleHawks 21, Vegas Vipers 17 (OT) Arlington Renegades 18, Orlando Guardians 16 Houston Roughnecks 17, San Antonio Brahmas 15 (OT) D.C. Defenders 34, Seattle Sea Dragons 33

Week 9

Houston Roughnecks 28, Vegas Vipers 21 San Antonio Brahmas 25, Orlando Guardians 23 D.C. Defenders 28, Arlington Renegades 26 Seattle Sea Dragons 30, St. Louis BattleHawks 12

Week 10

St. Louis BattleHawks 53, Orlando Guardians 28 D.C. Defenders 29, San Antonio Brahmas 28 Houston Roughnecks 25, Arlington Renegades 9 Seattle Sea Dragons 28, Vegas Vipers 9

Playoff semifinals

Arlington Renegades 26, Houston Roughnecks 11 D.C. Defenders 37, Seattle Sea Dragons 21

Championship

