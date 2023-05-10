XFL star wideout Jahcour Pearson invited to Falcons, Colts minicamps

Former Seattle Sea Dragons wideout Jahcour Pearson, one of the vital intriguing avid gamers from this previous XFL season, has gained a few NFL camp invitations. He’s been invited to determine with the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons to exhibit his abilities.

Pearson was once the main receiver within the XFL within the common season, with 60 catches for 670 yards and 4 touchdowns in 10 video games performed for the Sea Dragons, and added six catches for 56 yards and one landing of their lone postseason sport. Before taking part in within the XFL, Pearson performed school soccer at Western Kentucky, and 365 days at Ole Miss. In 2019, he stuck 76 passes for 804 yards and 7 touchdowns for the Hilltoppers. After going undrafted ultimate yr, he was once invited to the New York Giants’ rookie camp earlier than being drafted by means of the Sea Dragons.

Pearson has been quoted as pronouncing, “Honestly, I feel humble, but I don’t think there’s a DB that can guard me. I want to play in the NFL, and I knew if I wanted to get to the next level, I’d have to be the best, if not one of the best [receivers] in this league.”

Though he could also be indexed at 5-foot-7, 178 kilos at the XFL’s reputable site, Pearson persistently showcased that he performs a lot larger than his indexed top and weight. He was once one of the crucial very best avid gamers in all of the league, receiving a minimum of six objectives in each and every sport this season. Pearson confirmed a substantial amount of YAC talent, averaging 11.2 yards in keeping with reception. It’s price noting that ultimate yr the Dallas Cowboys scored on USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin, who got here in and made the Pro Bowl as a returner in his first season.