Yahoo MLB DFS Pitcher Cheat Sheet: Kevin Gausman, Lucas Giolito, Cristian Javier (5/31)

Constructing the perfect DFS lineups for Money and GPP contests is all about figuring out the perfect methods to make the most of your out there price range by evaluating projections to costs. Fortunately, FantasyPros affords an entire suite of DFS instruments that features DFS Cheat Sheets, a DFS Lineup Optimizer, and extra. Under is right now’s Yahoo DFS Pitcher Cheat Sheet for the pitchers projected to attain essentially the most factors.

For the whole suite of cheat sheets, lineup optimizers, worth performs, wage modifications, and efficiency historical past, head over to our MLB DFS Instruments web page.

Right this moment’s Yahoo MLB DFS Pitcher Cheat Sheet

Kevin Gausman (TOR – P) R CWS (Tue 7:07PM) L. Giolito (R) 0% TOR -1.5 7.5 4.5 1 4 +3 21.5 $52 $2.41 Lucas Giolito (CWS – P) R @TOR (Tue 7:07PM) Okay. Gausman (R) 0% TOR -1.5 7.5 3 2 14 +12 21.5 $48 $2.23 Cristian Javier (HOU – P) R @OAK (Tue 9:40PM) F. Montas (R) 0% HOU -1.5 7 4.5 3 15 +12 21.1 $48 $2.28 Frankie Montas (OAK – P) R HOU (Tue 9:40PM) C. Javier (R) 0% HOU -1.5 7 3 4 22 +18 20.8 $44 $2.11 Julio Urias (LAD – P) L PIT (Tue 10:10PM) 0% N/A N/A N/A 5 11 +6 19.2 $49 $2.55 Blake Snell (SD – P) L @STL (Tue 7:45PM) A. Wainwright (R) 0% STL -1.5 8.5 3.5 6 49 +43 18.5 $38 $2.06 Luis Castillo (CIN – P) R @BOS (Tue 7:10PM) M. Wacha (R) 0% BOS -1.5 8.5 3.5 7 56 +49 18.0 $36 $2.00 Jordan Montgomery (NYY – P) L LAA (Tue 7:05PM) N. Syndergaard (R) 0% NYY -1.5 8.5 5 8 53 +45 17.5 $37 $2.11 Charlie Morton (ATL – P) R @ARI (Tue 9:40PM) H. Castellanos (R) 0% ATL -1.5 9 5.5 9 47 +38 17.0 $38 $2.24 Eric Lauer (MIL – P) L @CHC (Tue 8:05PM) J. Steele (L) 0% MIL -1.5 9 5.5 10 17 +7 16.8 $47 $2.80 Adam Wainwright (STL – P) R SD (Tue 7:45PM) B. Snell (L) 0% STL -1.5 8.5 5 11 42 +31 16.6 $39 $2.35 George Kirby (SEA – P) R @BAL (Tue 7:05PM) 0% N/A N/A N/A 12 84 +72 16.0 $32 $2.00 Patrick Corbin (WSH – P) L @NYM (Tue 7:10PM) T. Williams (R) 0% NYM -1.5 9 4 13 107 +94 14.7 $28 $1.90 Noah Syndergaard (LAA – P) R @NYY (Tue 7:05PM) J. Montgomery (L) 0% NYY -1.5 8.5 3.5 14 46 +32 13.8 $39 $2.83 Justin Steele (CHC – P) L MIL (Tue 8:05PM) E. Lauer (L) 0% MIL -1.5 9 4 15 111 +96 13.6 $28 $2.06 Trevor Williams (NYM – P) R WSH (Tue 7:10PM) P. Corbin (L) 0% NYM -1.5 9 5.5 17 386 +369 13.5 $25 $1.85 Martin Perez (TEX – P) L TB (Tue 8:05PM) R. Yarbrough (L) 0% TEX -1.5 8 5 16 51 +35 13.5 $37 $2.74 Ryan Yarbrough (TB – P) L @TEX (Tue 8:05PM) M. Perez (L) 0% TEX -1.5 8 3.5 18 123 +105 13.1 $27 $2.06 German Marquez (COL – P) R MIA (Tue 8:40PM) C. Poteet (R) 0% N/A N/A N/A 19 90 +71 13.0 $31 $2.38 Michael Wacha (BOS – P) R CIN (Tue 7:10PM) L. Castillo (R) 0% BOS -1.5 8.5 5 20 62 +42 13.0 $36 $2.78 Humberto Castellanos (ARI – P) R ATL (Tue 9:40PM) C. Morton (R) 0% ATL -1.5 9 4 21 129 +108 10.7 $26 $2.43 Cody Poteet (MIA – P) R @COL (Tue 8:40PM) G. Marquez (R) 0% N/A N/A N/A 22 128 +106 9.8 $26 $2.66



