Yale vs. Dartmouth prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 college basketball picks, best bets from proven model

Ivy League rivals face off on Tuesday evening at Edward Leede Arena in Hanover. The Dartmouth Big Green host the Yale Bulldogs as the regular season nears its close for both teams. Yale is 15-10 this season, including a 9-2 record in Ivy League play, and the Bulldogs are 7-1 in their last eight games. Dartmouth is 7-15 overall and 4-7 in conference games, though the Big Green are on a two-game winning streak.
Tip-off is at 6 p.m. ET in Hanover. Caesars Sportsbook lists Yale as a 2.5-point road favorite, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 133.5 in the latest Yale vs. Dartmouth odds. Before you make any Yale vs. Dartmouth picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer simulation model.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Yale vs. Dartmouth, and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Now, here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Yale vs. Dartmouth:
- Yale vs. Dartmouth spread: Yale -2.5
- Yale vs. Dartmouth over-under: 133.5 points
- YALE: The Bulldogs are 6-5 against the spread in conference games
- DART: The Big Green are 7-3-1 against the spread in Ivy League games
Featured Game | Dartmouth Big Green vs. Yale Bulldogs
Why Yale can cover
Yale is No. 3 in the Ivy League in adjusted offensive efficiency, including league-leading marks in free throw creation and free throw accuracy (77.4 percent). The Bulldogs are making more than 50 percent of two-point attempts, with an above-average turnover rate of 18 percent for the season. Dartmouth is outside the top 200 nationally in shooting efficiency allowed, and Yale should be able to create efficient shot attempts.
On defense, Yale leads the Ivy League in shooting efficiency allowed and overall defensive efficiency. Opponents are making only 29.3 percent of three-point attempts against Yale this season, the best mark in the Ivy League, and the Bulldogs are blocking 10.8 percent of shot attempts. Dartmouth is dead-last in the Ivy League in shooting efficiency, headlined by an ugly 48.5 percent mark on two-point shots, and the Big Green are below-average in assist rate, offensive rebound rate, and free throw creation rate on offense.
Why Dartmouth can cover
Dartmouth is very strong in key areas, including top-two marks in the Ivy league in offensive rebound rate and free throw accuracy. The Big Green are securing 26.8 percent of available rebounds on the offensive glass and making 76 percent of free throw attempts this season. Yale is potent on defense, but the Bulldogs are below-average in steal rate (8.5 percent) and free throw prevention.
On the other end, Dartmouth lands above the Ivy League average in turnover creation rate (19.5 percent), defensive rebound rate (75.4 percent), block rate (9.2 percent) and free throw rate allowed. Yale is outside the top 250 in the country in offensive rebounding, gathering only 25 percent of missed shots, and the Bulldogs are making only 32.6 percent of three-point attempts this season.
How to make Yale vs. Dartmouth picks
SportsLine’s model is leaning over on the point total, with a modest total and four players projected to score in double figures. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the model’s Yale vs. Dartmouth pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Yale vs. Dartmouth? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Yale vs. Dartmouth spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL