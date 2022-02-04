Yale vs. Dartmouth prediction, odds, spread: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 4 best bets from proven model

The Yale Bulldogs will look to continue their mastery over the Dartmouth Big Green when they meet in Ivy League action on Friday. The Bulldogs (10-9, 4-1), who have won two in a row and four of five since a COVID-19 shutdown last month, have won the last 10 meetings with Dartmouth, including eight by double figures. The Big Green (5-12, 2-4), who are coming off a 76-63 win at Columbia, have dropped 11 of 13. Yale defeated Princeton 80-74 on Saturday.
Tipoff from John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Conn., is set for 5 p.m. ET. Yale leads the all-time series 118-98. The Bulldogs are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Dartmouth vs. Yale odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 136.5. Before making any Yale vs. Dartmouth picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.
- Dartmouth vs. Yale spread: Yale -7.5
- Dartmouth vs. Yale over-under: 136.5 points
- Dartmouth vs. Yale money line: Yale -320, Dartmouth +250
- DAR: The Big Green are 6-1-1 against the spread in their last eight games against a team with a winning straight-up record
- YALE: The Bulldogs are 15-7-1 ATS in their last 23 Friday games
Featured Game | Yale Bulldogs vs. Dartmouth Big Green
Why Yale can cover
The Bulldogs are led by senior guard Azar Swain, who leads the Ivy League in scoring (19.4 points per game) and free-throw percentage (89.4), and is tied for sixth in 3-point field goals made per game (2.4). Swain set Yale’s career 3-pointers made record in a game against Monmouth on Dec. 14, breaking the mark of 229 set by Ed Petersen in 1991. Swain has 246 career 3-pointers. He has scored 20 or more points in 10 of the last 16 games, including 37 points against Columbia on Jan. 25.
Senior guard Jalen Gabbidon averages 11.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Gabbidon is fourth in the Ivy League in free-throw percentage (81.9) and in field-goal percentage (49.3) and is sixth in steals per game (1.4). He has scored at least 20 points in two of his last three games, and scored a career-high 22 points, all in the second half in a win over Lehigh. He posted his first career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds at Seton Hall on Nov. 14.
Why Dartmouth can cover
The Big Green have six players averaging 7.3 points or more, led by senior guard Brendan Barry. Barry is averaging 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. With a 3-pointer late in the first half against Harvard on Jan. 17, Barry became the 31st Dartmouth player to score 1,000 points. Barry has been one of the most accurate and prolific 3-point shooters for the Big Green, hitting at a 43.1 percent clip, third-highest in program history. He is 15th in the nation in 3-pointers per game (3.4) this season.
Also powering Dartmouth is senior forward Aaryn Rai, who averages 12.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and one block per game. He reached 500 career rebounds against Princeton on Jan. 22, the 22nd player in program history to do so, and dished out six assists in a win over Georgetown earlier in the season. Against Bryant, Rai grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds and dropped in the winning shot with 0.9 seconds left in overtime. Last season, he started all 29 games and led the team in rebounding (6.4), while ranking second in scoring (11.2), steals (22), blocks (14) and field-goal percentage (50.6).
