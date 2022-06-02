Yankees’ Biggest Red Flags Early in 2022 Season | Bleacher Report

zero of three

Icon Sportswire/Getty Photographs

The New York Yankees have appeared just like the group to beat within the American League for a lot of the 2022 season, led by an MVP-caliber season from Aaron Decide, a beginning rotation that has been among the many greatest in baseball and a bullpen with no scarcity of weapons.

Nonetheless, there are nonetheless some pink flags they might want to navigate within the weeks and months to return if they’ll take house the AL East title for simply the second time in 10 years.

Bullpen aces Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga are off to rocky begins and now on the injured checklist, the harm bug is beginning to rear its ugly head once more past simply these two relievers, and clutch hitting has been a difficulty regardless of the group’s terrific begin.

Forward, we have taken a more in-depth have a look at the Yankees’ largest pink flags via the primary two months of the season.