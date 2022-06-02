Yankees’ Biggest Red Flags Early in 2022 Season | Bleacher Report

zero of three
Icon Sportswire/Getty Photographs
The New York Yankees have appeared just like the group to beat within the American League for a lot of the 2022 season, led by an MVP-caliber season from Aaron Decide, a beginning rotation that has been among the many greatest in baseball and a bullpen with no scarcity of weapons.
Nonetheless, there are nonetheless some pink flags they might want to navigate within the weeks and months to return if they’ll take house the AL East title for simply the second time in 10 years.
Bullpen aces Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga are off to rocky begins and now on the injured checklist, the harm bug is beginning to rear its ugly head once more past simply these two relievers, and clutch hitting has been a difficulty regardless of the group’s terrific begin.
Forward, we have taken a more in-depth have a look at the Yankees’ largest pink flags via the primary two months of the season.
Sarah Stier/Getty Photographs
Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga had been each rock-solid choices behind the Yankees bullpen final 12 months, and so they had been counted on to anchor the aid corps as soon as once more, however issues haven’t gone based on plan.
- Chapman 2021: 61 G, 30/34 SV, 3.36 ERA, 6.1 BB/9, 15.5 Ok/9
- Chapman 2022: 17 G, 9/9 SV, 3.86 ERA, 6.Four BB/9, 9.6 Ok/9
- Loaisiga 2021: 57 G, 18 HLD, 2.17 ERA, 2.zero BB/9, 8.Eight Ok/9
- Loaisiga 2022: 18 G, 6 HLD, 7.02 ERA, 5.Four BB/9, 9.7 Ok/9
Fortunately, sinkerballer Clay Holmes has stepped ahead as a dominant late-inning possibility, however getting these two key aid arms again to performing on the degree they did a 12 months in the past goes to be necessary to the group’s success going ahead.
Chapman is coping with Achilles tendinitis and Loaisiga has shoulder irritation, so step one can be getting wholesome.
Sarah Stier/Getty Photographs
Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga aren’t the one large names at the moment on the injured checklist.
Fellow reliever Chad Inexperienced was additionally misplaced for the 12 months following Tommy John surgical procedure, whereas Josh Donaldson (shoulder irritation) and Giancarlo Stanton (ankle irritation) had been each positioned on the IL in a span of 4 days late final month.
DJ LeMahieu is dealing with the on a regular basis third base duties and Miguel Andujar is getting an prolonged look in left area, however the harm bug is one thing that has snowballed on the Yankees in years previous, and the roster can solely be stretched so skinny earlier than it turns into an even bigger problem as soon as once more.
Holding the beginning rotation wholesome is perhaps the largest X-factor to the group’s ongoing success.
Sarah Stier/Getty Photographs
The Yankees rank among the many MLB leaders in group OPS (.728, seventh), house runs (69, second) and runs scored per recreation (4.67, seventh), so it would come as a little bit of a shock to be taught they have been one of many worst offenses in baseball with runners in scoring place.
The group’s .230 common with runners in scoring place ranks 22nd within the majors, and that is regardless of robust showings from middle-of-the-order sluggers Giancarlo Stanton (.349 BA, 25 RBI) and Aaron Decide (.289 BA, 20 RBI) in these run-production conditions.
Regardless of the entire large names already on the roster, do not be stunned if the entrance workplace targets a giant bat on the commerce deadline in hopes of jump-starting the underside half of the batting order.
A left-handed hitting outfield bat could be preferrred, particularly if the Yankees plan on slicing their losses with free-agent-to-be Joey Gallo and flipping him in a separate deal.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and correct via Tuesday’s video games.
