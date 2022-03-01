MLB Sports

Yankees hire Hensley Meulens as assistant hitting coach

February 28, 2022
Al Lindsey
The New York Yankees announced Monday that Hensley Meulens has been hired as the club’s assistant hitting coach. Back in December, the Yankees hired Dillon Lawson as their big-league hitting coach, so Meulens will be under Lawson, who had been the organization’s minor-league hitting coordinator since 2018. 

In 2021, Marcus Thames was the Yankees’ hitting coach with P.J. Pilittere as the assistant. After having been one of the best offensive teams in baseball — the Yankees led the AL in runs scored in both 2019 and 2020 — the 2021 Yankees’ offense regressed to finishing 10th in the AL in runs, 13th in average and seventh in OPS. As a result, both Thames and Pilittere were dismissed. 

Lawson and Meulens will look to reshape the approach of the still-talented personnel the Yankees have on offense. 

Meulens, 54, was the Giants’ hitting coach from 2010-19, winning three World Series in the process. He was the Mets’ bench coach for the 2020 season. 

Meulens played in parts of seven seasons in the majors from 1989-98, getting 549 plate appearances and hitting .220/.288/.353. He spent most of that time with the Yankees, appearing in 159 of his 182 career games with the Bronx Bombers. As such, this marks a homecoming of sorts. 





