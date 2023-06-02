Yankees injury updates: Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson and Tommy Kahnle return, boost Bombers

The New York Yankees have activated veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton, 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson, and right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle forward in their interleague street conflict with the Dodgers that starts on Friday. In a chain of corresponding strikes, the Yankees optioned software participant Oswaldo Cabrera, outfielder Franchy Cordero, and lefty pitcher Matt Krook to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Giancarlo Stanton’s go back is essentially the most notable, as he has a slash line of .269/.296/.558 (130 OPS+) with 4 house runs in 13 video games this season. However, Stanton has been out since mid-April with a strained hamstring and isn’t any stranger to accidents, specifically soft-tissue accidents. Nevertheless, his energy can be a welcome presence again within the Yankee lineup. While Stanton from time to time sees time on the outfield corners, he’s essentially a chosen hitter in this day and age. Yankees supervisor Aaron Boone has showed that Stanton it will likely be confined to DH accountability whilst running his as far back as from time to time patrolling the outfield.

Josh Donaldson, now 37, have been out since early April with a hamstring pressure of his personal, and his go back will give Boone extra flexibility within the infield. However, it sounds as if that Donaldson’s days as a productive hitter are waning. Prior to his injury this season, he was once off to a sluggish 2 for 16 get started. Additionally, he submit a disappointing OPS of simply .682 in his first 12 months with the Yankees in 2022.

Tommy Kahnle, age 33, has been out of motion since February because of biceps tendinitis. Moreover, he neglected maximum of final season recuperating from Tommy John surgical procedure and therefore affected by forearm irritation. While Kahnle was once in most cases wholesome and efficient in 2019, it continues to be noticed how a lot his accidents and age have affected his effectiveness.

The Yankees, with a document of 34-24, will head into this weekend’s sequence towards the Dodgers in 3rd position within the American League East.