Yankees’ Jose Trevino hits walk-off single on late father’s birthday: ‘Just like in the backyard’

The New York Yankees on Tuesday night prevailed over the Baltimore Orioles by a score of 7-6 in extra innings. The victory ended a three-game losing streak for the Yankees, who still boast the best record in MLB, and provided an emotional moment of uplift for backup catcher Jose Trevino.

Without Trevino’s efforts, the Yankees very likely would not have won on Tuesday. Trevino went 3 for 4 at the plate with a walk. He homered in the third to give the Yankees an early lead, and then his seventh-inning single tied the game at 5-5. His big moment came in the 11th, when his walk-off single secured the win:

Making the clutch game-winner especially meaningful for Trevino is that it occurred on his late father’s birthday. Joe Trevino, who passed away in 2013, would have been 69 years of age on Tuesday:

As Trevino recalled after the game, his father had prepared him for a moment just such as the one above. Via the Associated Press:

Joe Trevino had lived this moment with his son over and over. “My dad was a huge Yankees fan,” Jose Trevino said. ”He would always put me in these scenarios. He always said, ‘Ninth inning, down one, you need a base hit here to tie the game or win the game at Yankee Stadium.’ ‘”He always said, like, `I’m preparing you to be a Yankee, always,'” he added.

”It would have been awesome for him to be here,” Trevino also said post-game. ”But I know he’s watching.”

The 29-year-old catcher and Texas native is in his first season with the Yankees. Previously, he’d spent his entire career professional with the Rangers, but in early April the Yankees acquired him in exchange for Albert Abreu and Robbie Ahlstrom. Trevino on the season is now batting .246/.300/.369 in 27 games for the Yankees.