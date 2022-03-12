Yankees’ Miguel Andújar assaulted, robbed at gunpoint in Dominican Republic, per report

New York Yankees utility participant Miguel Andújar was the sufferer of an assault on Wednesday that included him being robbed at gunpoint, according to a report from ESPN Deportes’ Juan Arturo Recio. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristóbal of the Dominican Republic, with the perpetrators firing three pictures, hitting one particular person (a relative of Andújar’s) within the finger.

Andújar was not struck by any of them, although he was overwhelmed. He’s, however, anticipated to reach in Tampa, Florida tomorrow for the beginning of spring coaching, according to Newsday’s Erik Boland. (The relative who was shot can also be believed to be in secure situation.)

The assailants reportedly stole jewellery from Andújar that was estimated to be price $7,000. Additionally they stole Andújar’s father’s car. Police have since discovered the deserted SUV, and so they have obtained safety digital camera footage from the farm to assist with their investigation. No less than 10 people are believed to be underneath investigation for the theft and the assault, according to Listin Diario.

Brendan Kuty of NJ.com noted that “the Yankees didn’t instantly reply to messages looking for remark.”

Andújar has appeared in 232 profession video games with the Yankees, amassing a batting line of .278/.309/.469 (109 OPS+). He completed second in American League Rookie of the 12 months Award voting again in 2018. He was anticipated to compete for a bench job this spring, having appeared in a career-high 37 video games within the outfield final season.