Yankees rookie Anthony Volpe makes history with grand slam in blowout over Oakland A’s

It used to be a massacre victory for the Yankees over the suffering A’s (NYY 11, OAK 3) on Wednesday afternoon in the Bronx, with rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe hitting the dagger. Although the ranking used to be 7-2 Yankees on the time, Volpe nonetheless despatched one deep to heart box. As the bases had been loaded, it used to be a grand slam, an important success in the baseball global. It used to be additionally the first-ever grand slam for a Yankees rookie taking part in the placement of shortstop.

This accomplishment isn’t small whatsoever, as famend shortstops together with Hall of Famers Derek Jeter and Phil Rizzuto, in addition to 1962 Rookie of the Year Tom Tresh, have performed for the Yankees. Furthermore, Volpe now holds the file for being the youngest participant ever to hit a grand slam at Yankee Stadium, a file that has stood for over 100 years. The simplest Yankees more youthful than Volpe to ever hit a grand slam any place had been Mickey Mantle (4 instances) and Melky Cabrera.

Volpe, who’s simplest 22 years previous, made it to the Yankees roster after spring coaching and has performed in all video games since then. He has exhibited rising pains, that are commonplace for any person transitioning to the majors, with a mean of .205 and a .331 slugging share thus far this season. Nonetheless, he has proven flashes of serious doable, with 11 stolen bases, 3 doubles, two triples, and 4 house runs.

At the time of this victory, the Yankees had been in final position in the AL East, however they’ve gained six in their final 8 video games and glance a lot more potent offensively with Harrison Bader and Aaron Judge off the injured checklist. They have crushed the A’s in the final 3 days, however the coming weekend will expose how a lot in their scorching streak is authentic as they host the Rays for a four-game collection.