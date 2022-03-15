Yankees-Twins trade: Gary Sánchez to Minnesota and Josh Donaldson to New York in five-player swap

The Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees have agreed to a major multi-player commerce that entails two All-Stars. Each groups have introduced the deal as official. Right here it’s in full:
Twins get:
Yankees get:
This can be a large one. Urshela has been the Yankees’ beginning third baseman for many of the final three seasons when wholesome. Sánchez appeared like a future famous person as a rookie in 2016 and was an All-Star in 2017, then once more in 2019, however has not grow to be the monster many thought he can be on the plate.
The most important identify right here is Donaldson. The three-time All-Star gained the 2015 AL MVP and has two different top-five finishes in MVP voting. He hit .247/.352/.475 (127 OPS+) with 26 doubles, 26 homers, 72 RBI, 73 runs and three.2 WAR in 135 video games for the Twins final season. He is been hampered some by accidents the final a number of years and will not hit for a excessive common once more, however he is nonetheless an imposing middle-order energy hitter. He may hit between Aaron Choose and Giancarlo Stanton or instantly after each.
Donaldson continues to be owed $50 million by way of 2023 and the Yankees are taking all of it on, based on Joel Sherman of the New York Post.
The inclusion of Kiner-Falefa probably means the Yankees are going to shift Gleyber Torres again to second — the place he must be — and D.J. LeMahieu to first base, although there’s room to maneuver guys round regularly with LaMahieu’s capability to deal with a number of infield spots. Luke Voit is within the image for first base and DH at-bats, whereas Stanton clearly fills the DH spot a great quantity of the time.
The Yankees are nonetheless in search of a left-handed swinging first baseman, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports, naming Freddie Freeman (free agent), Anthony Rizzo (free agent) and Matt Olson (must be by way of a commerce with the A’s) are prospects.
Rortvedt, 24, hit .169/.229/.281 in 98 plate appearances for the Twins final season. He seems to be slotted, a minimum of in the meanwhile, because the Yankees’ backup catcher. With the commerce of Sánchez, Kyle Higashioka strikes into the beginning catcher position within the Bronx.
On the Twins’ finish, Sánchez instantly strikes into the beginning catching position, which had been crammed on a part-time foundation by Mitch Garver the final three seasons. He was traded to the Rangers within the deal that obtained the Twins Kiner-Falefa.
Sánchez, 29, hit .204/.307/.423 with 23 homers and 54 RBI in 440 plate appearances final season. He is able to a 40-homer season if he ever obtained every thing going directly. Possibly the change of surroundings will unlock one thing. Of be aware: His defensive metrics are fairly subpar.
Urshela, 30, hit .267/.301/.419 (96 OPS+) with 14 homers and 49 RBI final season. In 2019-20 with the Yankees, Urshela slashed a mixed .310/.359/.523 (134 OPS+), so the Twins shall be hoping they get that model.
Source link
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL