Yankees vs. White Sox odds, prediction, line: 2022 MLB picks, Sunday, May 22 best bets from proven model

The Chicago White Sox (19-20) and the New York Yankees (29-10) square off in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday Night Baseball. New York won the first game of the series 7-5 on Saturday. Chicago enters Sunday in a bit of slump, having lost three of its last four matchups. Luis Severino (3-0, 3.63 ERA) gets the start for New York, while Michael Kopech (0-1, 1.54 ERA) is on the hill for the White Sox.

First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. New York is the -175 money-line favorite (risk $175 to win $100) in the latest White Sox vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Chicago is a +155 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Yankees vs. White Sox picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several MLB odds and trends for Yankees vs. White Sox:

White Sox vs. Yankees money line: New York -175, Chicago +155

White Sox vs. Yankees run line: New York -1.5 (+110)

White Sox vs. Yankees over-under: 9 runs

CHW: White Sox are 8-3 in their last 11 road games

NYY: Yankees are 4-1 in their last 5 Sunday games

Why you should back the Yankees

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton has been red-hot to kick off this campaign. Stanton has tremendous power in his swing with run-producing abilities. The four-time All-Star is also able to play either corner outfield position. Stanton currently leads the team in batting average (.309), RBIs (35), and hits (43). Stanton has recorded a hit in four straight games.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo generates plenty of power when he’s at the plate. Rizzo has a big frame which is an asset as a target at first base. The three-time All-Star has solid pitch recognition and can explode on a pitch in a hurry. Rizzo has 10 home runs with 25 runs driven in. On May 19, he was 2-for-4 with a double.

Why you should back the White Sox

First baseman Jose Abreu is a complete hitter with an explosive bat. Abreu can drive the ball into any gap on the field with ease. The three-time All-Star currently has four homers with 17 RBIs thus far. In his last outing, Abreu hit a three-run bomb. He will look to stay aggressive at the plate against the Yankees on Sunday night.

Shortstop Tim Anderson is a fantastic athlete with great instincts on the field. Anderson has good bat control with a solid awareness of the strike zone. The 28-year-old is also a reliable defender with a nice throwing arm. Anderson leads the squad in batting average (.350), on-base percentage (.393), and hits (49). The 2021 All-Star has recorded 2-plus hits in three straight games.

