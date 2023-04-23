Yaqub Talib previous offenses may be used in trial: Court docs





Yaqub Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, used to be indicted by way of a Dallas County grand jury in September 2022 for criminal homicide. Talib is accused of taking pictures and killing Michael Hickmon throughout an altercation at a early life soccer sport in North Texas on August 13, 2022. Police recognized Talib as a suspect the next day, and he became himself in the day after that.