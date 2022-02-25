Yellowed 34-year-old newspaper clipping brings Shaquille O’Neal, sportswriter full-circle moment

The All-Star weekend in Cleveland that kindled a lot reflection for Shaquille O’Neal spilled over, to his obvious shock, throughout his whirlwind two-day go to to North Texas this week.

The whirlwind half wasn’t the shock. In every single place he goes, in any case, his gregarious 7-foot-1 presence creates a clamor of awe and pleasure.

Such was the case when he arrived Wednesday on the Hyatt Regency as one of many featured audio system, together with former Mavericks coach Avery Johnson, for the St. Phillip’s College & Group Middle’s Future Award luncheon.

The occasion raised $1.2 million for St. Phillip’s instructional and social companies and O’Neal’s Shaqnificence radiated from begin to end, although he skilled a pair of nostalgic moments.

The primary was when he entered the resort and realized that one of many safety guards was the one Texas highschool participant “who gave me suits.” Tyrone Washington was the 6-6 star of Clarksville Excessive, the staff O’Neal’s Cole Cougars defeated 66-60 for the 1989 Class 3A state championship.

The opposite occurred when a Dallas Morning Information reporter confirmed O’Neal a yellowed newspaper clipping of the Dec. 16, 1987, story he’d written about 15-year-old, 6-Eight junior O’Neal and the Cougars.

OK, full disclosure, the reporter was yours actually and the story was printed in The San Antonio Mild, which ceased to exist in January 1993.

There isn’t a approach to confirm this, however it maybe was the primary newspaper story written about O’Neal. Earlier that yr his stepfather, Sergeant Phillip Harrison, had been re-stationed from Fulda, Germany, to San Antonio’s Fort Sam Houston.

O’Neal opened the clipping in his large fingers and marveled on the picture of his former self.

“Six-eight? That’s superior,” he stated, smiling.

The Dallas Morning Information reporter Brad Townsend (proper) and former NBA participant Shaquille O’Neal (left) earlier than the 22nd Annual Future Award Luncheon on the Hyatt Regency Dallas, February 23, 2022. (Courtesy picture)

I requested O’Neal why he was so emotional throughout his several-minute monologue in TNT’s pregame protection of Sunday’s All-Star Recreation — wherein he was honored as one of many best 75 gamers in NBA historical past, as a part of the league’s 75-season anniversary celebration.

“I couldn’t consider I used to be there,” he stated. Then he pointed on the 34-year-old newspaper clipping. “As a result of a pair months earlier than that article, I used to be a horrible participant. And folks would remind me of it.

“See, I didn’t develop up taking part in towards youngsters. I grew up taking part in towards younger males on the fitness center, which I feel turned out to be a bonus for me.”

Via the many years, as O’Neal morphed right into a larger-than-life basketball celebrity and popular culture determine, I’ve sometimes reminded him of our San Antonio connection. The primary time I recall doing so was in the course of the 1995 NBA Finals between O’Neal’s Orlando Magic and Houston.

It wasn’t till a couple of years in the past, although, that I dug the 1987 clipping out of a field in my attic. A number of reminiscences of that yr, my final as a highschool beat author earlier than shifting as much as cowl the Southwest Convention, stay vivid.

That season’s most notable highschool basketball star was guard Tony Terrell, who averaged 34 factors in main East Central to the state event.

Early in that season, although, phrase quickly unfold about Cole and its 6-Eight switch. Ten of Cole’s 12 gamers had been on the soccer staff, so its basketball season began late. The Monday after soccer season ended, Cole held its first basketball observe from 2 p.m. to four p.m. and performed its first sport at 5 p.m.

Cole performed its first eight opponents in 10 days and it was throughout that point that I attended a sport and watched O’Neal, in sheer measurement a person amongst boys. I recall Harrison popping out of the stands and telling Shaquille to tuck in his jersey.

After the sport, Harrison expressed concern about my request to interview Shaquille, citing his age, however finally O’Neal and I sat for possibly 15 minutes in coach Dave Madura’s workplace. Younger O’Neal’s soft-spoken solutions included many “Sure, sirs” and “No, sirs.”

“I used to be enthusiastic about it throughout soccer season,” stated O’Neal, who on the time was averaging 19.1 factors and 14 rebounds, “all you must do is again it up on the court docket: For those who say you possibly can win state, all you are able to do is strive.”

Like I stated, outdated and yellowed, pulled from the clip information that had been got to reporters when The San Antonio Mild ceased to exist in 1993. pic.twitter.com/pG3CPrrRSi — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 24, 2022

It wasn’t onerous to think about O’Neal taking part in main faculty basketball. However a future wherein he would win 4 NBA titles and turn into a 15-time All-Star and seem in films and be a TV pitch man for Papa John’s, Icy Sizzling, Burger King and Normal Insurance coverage? You gotta be kidding.

Throughout our transient catch-up Wednesday, O’Neal recalled what others had been saying about him earlier than his first season at Cole.

“’Horrible. Would possibly as effectively be part of the Military’… As I learn your articles, there’s as loads of better gamers that had way more success in highschool than I did. Tony Terrell was my favourite. Bear in mind him? And Bo Outlaw. I used to be simply attempting to catch these guys.

“After which [people said] ‘Going to a small faculty, you gained’t get publicity, you gained’t get notoriety.’ After which folks such as you would assist as a result of I might see my title within the paper after which I might begin to consider that I’m any individual after which swiftly issues my mother and father was telling me, it simply trickled down from there.

“So, mainly I by no means believed the naysayers. Even to today I by no means believed the naysayers. Each dream that I dreamed for has come true.”

O’Neal definitely didn’t want any sportswriters’ assist in main Cole to a 68-1 document throughout his two seasons. Or in reaching every part he’s executed since. However no less than this sportswriter didn’t fully whiff when on Dec. 16, 1987, he wrote:

“Whereas O’Neal nonetheless isn’t fully polished, he’s essentially sound. And, in contrast to many huge, younger gamers, he has good palms. He leads the Cougars with 31 steals.”

I’m undecided what compelled me to dig out that outdated clipping, however now I’m glad I did. It’s something however Smithsonian-worthy, however for a couple of minutes Wednesday it was as if I’d handed O’Neal a time capsule.

The most important jolt, although? I simply realized Shaq turns 50 in two weeks.

