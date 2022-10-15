Yes, Jimmy Carter put solar panels on the White House

In 1979, President Jimmy Carter put in solar panels at the White House. He was the first of three presidents to take action.

As solar panels proceed to develop in reputation for U.S. owners, a viral Reddit post claims the solar as soon as powered one in all the most well-known houses in the world.

In early October, a Reddit consumer claimed former President Jimmy Carter unveiled solar panels on prime of the White House throughout his administration, however they had been later eliminated by former President Ronald Reagan.

Google search data also show persons are asking whether or not Carter put solar panels on the White House.

THE QUESTION

Did President Jimmy Carter set up solar panels on the White House that President Ronald Reagan later eliminated?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, President Jimmy Carter put in solar panels on the White House that President Ronald Reagan later eliminated.

WHAT WE FOUND

President Jimmy Carter recognized the atmosphere as a precedence problem throughout his 1976 presidential marketing campaign and later labored to reform nationwide vitality coverage whereas in workplace.

In 1977, amid pure gasoline shortages and unrest in the Middle East, Carter signed a regulation creating the U.S. Department of Energy. The authorities company formally activated on Oct. 1 of that 12 months.

But Carter’s dedication to vitality coverage didn’t finish there. In the summer time of 1979, he had 32 solar panels put in on the roof of the West Wing of the White House, according to the National Museum of History and the White House Historical Association. The panels heated water at the White House till Carter’s successor, President Ronald Reagan, eliminated them in 1986 during the resurfacing of the White House roof.

The solar panels remained in a authorities storage facility for about 5 years after Reagan eliminated them.

In 1991, the unused White House solar panels had been moved from storage to Unity College in New Gloucester, Maine. The faculty refurbished 16 of the 32 panels and positioned them on prime of the faculty’s cafeteria the place they had been used to energy the water heater.

Unity College says the panels had been faraway from the cafeteria roof in 2010 “when they reached their useful lifespan.” The school donated no less than one in all the solar panels to the National Museum of American History.

Though Carter was the first U.S. president to put in solar panels at the White House, two others adopted go well with.

In 2002, throughout President George W. Bush’s administration, the National Park Service oversaw the installation of solar panels to energy the White House’s central upkeep constructing. Solar energy additionally warmed the president’s scorching tub and outside swimming pool, the White House Historical Association stated.

President Barack Obama announced that he would set up solar panels and a solar scorching water heater on the White House in 2010, a plan that came to fruition nearly three years later in August 2013.

VERIFY reached out to the White House for remark about whether or not solar panels are nonetheless put in on the constructing, however didn’t hear again at the time of publication.