YFN Lucci Was Allegedly Stabbed In Fulton County Jail By Inmate

YFN Lucci is hopelessly trying to be bonded out of an Atlanta jail after allegedly being stabbed by an inmate last month. TMZ broke the story, reporting that the rapper filed a request in February claiming that a fellow inmate at the Fulton County Jail stabbed him. The “Everyday We Lit” rapper also says he’s been told there’s a bounty on his head inside of the slammer.

In the documents, 31-year-old YFN Lucci described allegedly being stabbed from behind while on a video call with someone outside. Allegedly the other inmate used a homemade shank to stab him.

Since the alleged stabbing incident that he said took place on February 9th, YFN Lucci claims he’s been told there’s a price on his head, fearing for his life at every turn in jail while he awaits his trial.

Now the rapper asks the judge to grant him a bond, so he bounces out of jail. He says he would be down with 24-hour home confinement and wear a monitoring device if granted his bond request.

In case you missed it, Lucci is in jail right now because prosecutors said he violated the previous bond conditions in his murder case by going to a strip club and a recording studio.