Yoan Moncada’s Latest Injury Update Will Excite White Sox Fans

The Chicago White Sox are having a tricky season and may use some just right news. They would possibly get simply that once they face off in opposition to the protecting World Series champions, the Houston Astros, on Friday evening. Yoan Moncada, their 3rd baseman, would possibly go back to the lineup for the sport.
Sounds like Yoán Moncada might be again day after today. Pedro Grifol simply mentioned it’s a chance, however he’s no longer taking part in in Charlotte this night
— James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 11, 2023
The White Sox had been suffering and surely want Moncada again once imaginable. They suffered a 4-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon, shedding 3 out of 4 video games in opposition to the last-place group within the American League Central Division.
The group has a file of 13-26, hanging them 8.5 video games in the back of the first-place Minnesota Twins and just one recreation forward of the Royals. With the first-year supervisor Pedro Grifol on the helm, a lot was once anticipated of the White Sox this season. However, they have got no longer delivered up to now, and their disagreement with the Astros means that there will not be any simple video games for them within the close to long term.
Moncada has been at the injured record since April 11 with decrease again soreness. He began a rehab task with Triple A Charlotte previous this month and has been appearing smartly. Moncada hit .308 (12-for-39) with two house runs and 5 runs batted in right through a nine-game stint with the minor-league group.
Last season, the 27-year-old Moncada struggled on the plate, recording a slash line of .212/.273/.353 with 12 house runs and 51 RBIs. The White Sox are hoping he can come just about replicating his 2019 numbers, when he hit .315/.367/.548 and hit 25 house runs whilst using in 79 runs.