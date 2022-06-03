Yordan Alvarez extension: Astros lock up slugger to six-year, $115 million contract, per report

The Houston Astros have locked up one in every of their core gamers to a long-term contract extension. Slugger Yordan Alvarez, the 2019 AL Rookie of the Yr, has agreed to a six-year deal value $115 million, reports ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The contract begins subsequent season. The Astros haven’t but confirmed the signing.

Alvarez, 24, was below staff management by way of 2025. The brand new contract buys out his three arbitration years and three free agent years. The six-year extension is the fourth largest contract given to a participant who was not but eligible for arbitration. Here is the checklist:

Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres: 14 years and $340 million Wander Franco, Rays: 11 years and $182 million Mike Trout, Angels: 6 years and $144.5 million Yordan Alvarez, Astros: 6 years and $115 million Alex Bregman, Astros: 6 years and $100 million

In-season extensions of his magnitude are very uncommon. These normally get accomplished within the offseason or throughout spring coaching. The final participant to signal a nine-figure contract extension through the season was Dustin Pedroia, who inked an eight-year deal value $110 million with the Boston Purple Sox in August 2013.

Alvarez, the 2021 ALCS MVP, is hitting .272/.376/.574 with 14 house runs this season and he owns a .287/.379/.576 batting line in components of 4 seasons with the Astros. He’s averaging 44 homers per 162 video games in his profession and is equally efficient towards righties and lefties. Alvarez is, fairly merely, one of the devastating hitters within the recreation at this time.

The bat is great and it must be as a result of Alvarez is a beneath common defender within the outfield who suits greatest at DH. Additionally, he missed nearly the whole 2020 season with surgical procedure on each knees, which isn’t signal with a 6-foot-5 and 225-pound participant. That mentioned, Alvarez’s knees have given his no bother since, and his bat is pretty much as good as any within the recreation.

The Astros acquired Alvarez from the Los Angeles Dodgers for righty Josh Fields in Aug. 2016, earlier than Alvarez even performed his first skilled recreation within the minors. It has since turn out to be one of the lopsided trades in latest baseball historical past.

Alvarez and the Astros take a 33-18 file and a plus-44 run differential into Friday evening’s collection opener towards the Kansas Metropolis Royals. They lead the AL West by 6 half of video games and are in search of their fifth division title within the final six years.