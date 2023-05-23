Yordan Alvarez leads Astros to blowout win over NL Central-leading Brewers for Houston’s eighth in a row

The Houston Astros have damaged their World Series hangover, and their efficiency over the remaining two weeks is evidence of that. In a contemporary recreation, they defeated the NL Central-leading Brewers 12-2 in emphatic type, with their eighth consecutive win. The recreation’s beginning pitcher, Corbin Burnes, was once a two-time All-Star and the 2021 Cy Young winner, however the Astros nonetheless controlled to ranking two runs in the second one inning and handle the lead during the sport. With 11 wins out in their remaining 12 video games, they’ve reached a season-high of 9 video games over .500 and at the moment are just one recreation at the back of the first-place Rangers in the AL West.

Despite going through Burnes, who gave up 5 runs on seven hits in 5 innings, the Astros ended up with 12 runs on 15 hits, together with 5 homers, a double, and a triple. Yordan Alvarez shone the brightest, contributing a homer in the 5th and a game-ending grand slam to push the lead to 10-1. Alvarez’s efficiency driven his season line to .305/.399/.616, with 12 homers and 46 RBI in 41 video games performed.

The Astros’ present streak is a testomony to their crew’s resiliency and ability. After a length of battle, the crew bounced again and stuck fireplace. They have two extra video games in Milwaukee, adopted through a recreation towards the hapless A’s and a sequence towards the Twins and the Angels.