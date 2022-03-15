“You are being lied to”: Employee bursts onto Russian state TV news to protest the war in Ukraine

London — An worker of a state-owned TV channel in Russia burst onto the set of its nightly information broadcast on Monday with an indication that mentioned: “Cease the battle. Do not consider propaganda. You’re being lied to right here.” The occasion lasted only some seconds earlier than the channel switched to a prerecorded story.

A Russian human rights group recognized the worker as Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor and producer at Channel One. They mentioned she had been detained by Russian authorities. On Tuesday, she was accused of an administrative offence and faces as much as 10 days in jail, in accordance with native media.

Earlier than Ovsyannikova walked onto the information set together with her signal, she recorded a video message that was launched on-line.

“Sadly, for the final two years, I’ve been working at Channel One, and I’m deeply ashamed about that proper now,” Ovsyannikova mentioned within the video. “I’m ashamed that I’ve allowed individuals to lie from TV screens. I’m ashamed that I let the Russian individuals be zombified. We have been silent in 2014, when all of this was simply beginning. We didn’t protest when the Kremlin poisoned Navalny. We have been watching the anti-human regime silently. And now the entire world has turned its again on us. Ten generations of our descendants will be unable to scrub off the disgrace of this fratricidal battle.”

Most Russian media shops are affiliated with the state and parrot the Russian authorities’s justification for the battle in Ukraine, falsely claiming that it’s working to liberate the nation from “neo-Nazis.” Unbiased information shops have largely been shuttered in Russia and their journalists compelled to cease working, or flee the nation.



Russia lately handed a legislation beneath which anybody it deems to have unfold “false” data on the battle in Ukraine can resist 15 years in jail. Even calling the battle a battle, or utilizing the phrase “invasion” are banned beneath the legislation. It was applied as anti-war protests throughout the nation resulted in at the very least 15,000 individuals being arrested.

“Marina is going through unimaginable dangers to her life, her security, her future,” Julia Davis, a Russian media analyst and columnist for the Every day Beast, informed CBS Information’ Debora Patta. “She knew that, and she or he willingly took that danger… My hat is off to her.”

“The Russian individuals can assume, and are good. Solely we will cease this madness,” Ovsyannikova mentioned in her on-line video message. “Go exterior and protest. Don’t be afraid. They cannot jail us all.”



