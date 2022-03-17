Young Dolph’s autopsy report shows he was shot 22 times

Justin Ford/Getty Pictures

Younger Dolph’s post-mortem report, which was made public this week, confirmed the rapper was shot 22 occasions.

In line with the post-mortem report from the West Tennessee Workplace of the Medical Examiner and obtained by ABC Information, the rapper was shot within the head, neck, and torso. He died on the scene.

Dolph, whose start title is Adolph Thornton Jr., was killed November 17, 2021 whereas visiting Makeda’s Home made Butter Cookies, a bakery in South Memphis that he was recognized to frequent. He was 36.

Three males have been arrested within the capturing, with police nonetheless trying to find a fourth.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.