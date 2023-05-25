Young father killed during PlayStation sale | Houston crime

A circle of relatives in Houston is grieving the lack of a tender father, Moses Gama, who used to be killed during a meetup to buy a PlayStation. Gama used to be handiest 21 on the time of his loss of life, and his killer continues to be at the run.

According to Gama’s widow, who’s six months pregnant, she didn’t get a excellent take a look at the killer as he used to be within the automotive with their son. The couple’s son became two at the similar day that Gama used to be killed. Family individuals are suffering to return to phrases with the tragic loss.

“It hurts,” stated Sydney Carrillo, Gama’s niece.

Gama used to be discovered shot at a gated rental complicated on North Post Oak Lane on Sunday afternoon. Despite being taken to the sanatorium, he didn’t live on his accidents. Gama’s circle of relatives stated that he believed he used to be protected during the meetup to buy the PlayStation and used to be no longer anticipating any threat prior to the capturing passed off.

“He felt that he was comfortable…he thought he’d be safe,” stated Marc Carrillo, Gama’s nephew. “If you were in his vicinity, you were laughing. Moses was always the funny person in the family.”

Gama’s family members are calling on someone with information concerning the capturing to return ahead and make contact with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). They are pleading for justice for Gama’s loss of life, and his members of the family are heartbroken that he is probably not there to look at his youngsters develop up.

