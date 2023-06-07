Young mom graduates from San Antonio school that lets students bring children to class

SAN ANTONIO – On Monday evening, Savannah De La Torre, a 20-year-old student, walked across the graduation stage with her 2-year-old son, River, in hand. The room was filled with students, families, and teachers who knew what it took for De La Torre to make it to that moment. “I got pregnant around COVID, so I didn’t finish school, and I really wanted to finish school,” De La Torre said. At 18 years old, she had her son, River and soon after, in 2021, she enrolled at Learn4Life Edgewood, which at the time was a brand new program allowing students to bring their kids to school.

Learn4Life classrooms are based in a building at the JFK High School campus in Edgewood ISD. The program is designed for students who are behind in credits, need to graduate, or need to work at their own pace due to personal reasons. The classes have an average of 13 to 14 students, and there are almost 190 students in the program, with about six bringing their children to class. Parents can break away from work to care for their children as needed, and school days are four hours long with options in the morning, afternoon, and evening.

De La Torre, like many other students in the program, faced major life challenges while attending the program, including recent issues at home that led her to face homelessness. However, the support she received in the program allowed her to overcome those obstacles and achieve her goals. “I consider this my family and my home away from home,” said De La Torre, who wanted her teacher, Maryann Esparza-Padilla, right by her side when she gave her graduation speech.

The teachers at Learn4Life understand the importance of education and how it can be the foundation for a better future. “I was a teenage mother myself. I was 15 when I started, and by the time I was 18, I had three children,” said Esparza-Padilla. “They’re like my babies,” she added. “They’re all my children. I still got very emotional when I saw her speech, and I cried because everyone deserves a chance. Everybody deserves a second chance.”

With the help of Learn4Life, De La Torre achieved her goals and earned her diploma. She hopes to attend college for business and become an entrepreneur, which will help her create generational wealth and take care of not just her immediate family, but her entire family, as well as the homeless and people who are sick. Learn4Life staff helps students transition to higher education and can even lead them to programs that cover tuition.

For more information on the Learn4Life program or to apply, visit their website or call (210) 898-4078.

