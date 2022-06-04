Young South Florida artist wins prize for ‘stellar’ artwork

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A very proficient South Florida fifth grader has gained an “out of this world” prize for her paintings.

Kylie Lopez, a scholar at Maplewood Elementary Faculty in Broward County, gained the 2022 Florida Area Artwork Contest.

The artist has gained the privilege of getting her paintings flown on a upcoming Area X mission this Summer season.

The fifth grader’s lecturers are very joyful together with her and her work.

“The second she confirmed it, I knew,” talked about Erica Garcia, paintings coach at Maplewood Elementary Faculty.

Greater than 2,500 school college students all through the state the state of Florida submitted their work earlier this yr. The competition celebrates Florida’s contributions to deal with journey and exploration.

For additional particulars regarding the rivals, go to FloridaSpaceArt.com.